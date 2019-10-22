The Victory Bank Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. When comparing September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2018, highlights include an earnings increase of 11.5%, asset growth of $25.6 million and a 13.5% increase in stockholder’s equity.

For the third quarter, Book Value per share increased from $9.57 to $9.90, as net income increased $64 thousand to $622 thousand, or approximately 32 cents per common share, as compared to $558 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Year to date results included net income of $1.6 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Deposits grew $19.2 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2019 to $236.3 million, and net loans increased $13.6 million during the same period, totaling $235.5 million. Total assets also increased by $25.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, totaling $267.7 million. Non-performing loans fell from $187 thousand to $160 thousand for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Victory Bank is managed by a team of highly experienced bankers seeking to build successful and valuable relationships with our clients. Our top priority is to understand and exceed our clients’ expectations, providing them with great advice, convenience and speed of service, while effectively managing credit risk. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania and founded in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands except share data) Unaudited September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,140 $ 5,914 Federal funds sold 3,966 212 Cash and cash equivalents 14,106 6,126 Securities available-for-sale 10,187 9,696 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,146 and $2,096 235,497 228,261 Premises and equipment, net 3,343 3,388 Restricted investment in bank stocks 834 715 Accrued interest receivable 796 811 ORE – 93 BOLI 1,538 1,507 Other assets 1,360 1,135 Total assets $ 267,661 $ 251,732 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 49,870 $ 38,841 Interest-bearing 186,430 184,938 Total deposits 236,300 223,779 Unsecured borrowings 3,000 4,280 Subordinated Debt 7,917 4,941 Other liabilities 1,128 1,112 Total liabilities 248,345 234,112 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,158 14,158 Accumulated earnings 3,025 1,547 Accumulated other comprehensive income 183 (35 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,316 17,620 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 267,661 $ 251,732

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited three months three months three months three months three months ended ended ended ended ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,531 $ 3,503 $ 3,347 $ 3,295 $ 3,081 Interest on investment securities 78 72 74 59 63 Other Interest Income 55 67 29 43 18 Total interest income 3,664 3,642 3,450 3,397 3,162 Interest Expense Deposits 750 772 747 652 599 Borrowings 171 158 137 120 118 Total interest expense 921 930 884 772 717 Net interest income 2,743 2,712 2,566 2,625 2,445 Provision for Loan Losses 75 209 73 108 88 Net interest income after provision for Loan Losses 2,668 2,503 2,493 2,517 2,357 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 65 55 55 55 50 Net gains on sales of loans – – – – 95 Other income 49 21 52 27 30 Total non-interest income 114 76 107 82 175 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,254 1,145 1,210 1,171 1,152 Occupancy and equipment 120 125 127 123 114 Legal and professional fees 85 103 66 139 81 Advertising and promotion 23 35 23 24 18 Loan expenses 35 34 39 26 37 Data processing costs 241 254 259 234 213 Supplies, printing and postage 28 30 43 33 31 Telephone 9 8 9 8 8 Entertainment 26 33 23 33 21 Mileage and tolls 8 12 6 10 7 Insurance 10 9 10 11 10 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 1 43 34 35 28 Dues and subscriptions 16 17 19 15 16 Shares tax 53 53 49 37 50 Other 69 45 49 49 36 Total non-interest expenses 1,978 1,946 1,966 1,948 1,822 Income before income taxes 804 633 634 651 710 Income Taxes -182 -134 -130 -153 -152 Net income $ 622 $ 499 $ 504 $ 498 $ 558

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

610-948-9000