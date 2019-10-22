The Victory Bank Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. When comparing September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2018, highlights include an earnings increase of 11.5%, asset growth of $25.6 million and a 13.5% increase in stockholder’s equity.
For the third quarter, Book Value per share increased from $9.57 to $9.90, as net income increased $64 thousand to $622 thousand, or approximately 32 cents per common share, as compared to $558 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Year to date results included net income of $1.6 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Deposits grew $19.2 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2019 to $236.3 million, and net loans increased $13.6 million during the same period, totaling $235.5 million. Total assets also increased by $25.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, totaling $267.7 million. Non-performing loans fell from $187 thousand to $160 thousand for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2019.
Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Victory Bank is managed by a team of highly experienced bankers seeking to build successful and valuable relationships with our clients. Our top priority is to understand and exceed our clients’ expectations, providing them with great advice, convenience and speed of service, while effectively managing credit risk. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year.”
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania and founded in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.
|The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(in thousands except share data)
|Unaudited
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|10,140
|$
|5,914
|Federal funds sold
|3,966
|212
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14,106
|6,126
|Securities available-for-sale
|10,187
|9,696
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
|of $2,146 and $2,096
|235,497
|228,261
|Premises and equipment, net
|3,343
|3,388
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|834
|715
|Accrued interest receivable
|796
|811
|ORE
|–
|93
|BOLI
|1,538
|1,507
|Other assets
|1,360
|1,135
|Total assets
|$
|267,661
|$
|251,732
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|49,870
|$
|38,841
|Interest-bearing
|186,430
|184,938
|Total deposits
|236,300
|223,779
|Unsecured borrowings
|3,000
|4,280
|Subordinated Debt
|7,917
|4,941
|Other liabilities
|1,128
|1,112
|Total liabilities
|248,345
|234,112
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000
|shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares
|1,950
|1,950
|Surplus
|14,158
|14,158
|Accumulated earnings
|3,025
|1,547
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|183
|(35
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|19,316
|17,620
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|267,661
|$
|251,732
|The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|(in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|three months
|three months
|three months
|three months
|three months
|ended
|ended
|ended
|ended
|ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|3,531
|$
|3,503
|$
|3,347
|$
|3,295
|$
|3,081
|Interest on investment securities
|78
|72
|74
|59
|63
|Other Interest Income
|55
|67
|29
|43
|18
|Total interest income
|3,664
|3,642
|3,450
|3,397
|3,162
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|750
|772
|747
|652
|599
|Borrowings
|171
|158
|137
|120
|118
|Total interest expense
|921
|930
|884
|772
|717
|Net interest income
|2,743
|2,712
|2,566
|2,625
|2,445
|Provision for Loan Losses
|75
|209
|73
|108
|88
|Net interest income after provision for Loan Losses
|2,668
|2,503
|2,493
|2,517
|2,357
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and activity fees
|65
|55
|55
|55
|50
|Net gains on sales of loans
|–
|–
|–
|–
|95
|Other income
|49
|21
|52
|27
|30
|Total non-interest income
|114
|76
|107
|82
|175
|Non-Interest Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,254
|1,145
|1,210
|1,171
|1,152
|Occupancy and equipment
|120
|125
|127
|123
|114
|Legal and professional fees
|85
|103
|66
|139
|81
|Advertising and promotion
|23
|35
|23
|24
|18
|Loan expenses
|35
|34
|39
|26
|37
|Data processing costs
|241
|254
|259
|234
|213
|Supplies, printing and postage
|28
|30
|43
|33
|31
|Telephone
|9
|8
|9
|8
|8
|Entertainment
|26
|33
|23
|33
|21
|Mileage and tolls
|8
|12
|6
|10
|7
|Insurance
|10
|9
|10
|11
|10
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
|1
|43
|34
|35
|28
|Dues and subscriptions
|16
|17
|19
|15
|16
|Shares tax
|53
|53
|49
|37
|50
|Other
|69
|45
|49
|49
|36
|Total non-interest expenses
|1,978
|1,946
|1,966
|1,948
|1,822
|Income before income taxes
|804
|633
|634
|651
|710
|Income Taxes
|-182
|-134
|-130
|-153
|-152
|Net income
|$
|622
|$
|499
|$
|504
|$
|498
|$
|558
Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000
