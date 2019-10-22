Breaking News
The Victory Bank Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. When comparing September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2018, highlights include an earnings increase of 11.5%, asset growth of $25.6 million and a 13.5% increase in stockholder’s equity. 

For the third quarter, Book Value per share increased from $9.57 to $9.90, as net income increased $64 thousand to $622 thousand, or approximately 32 cents per common share, as compared to $558 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  Year to date results included net income of $1.6 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Deposits grew $19.2 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2019 to $236.3 million, and net loans increased $13.6 million during the same period, totaling $235.5 million. Total assets also increased by $25.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, totaling $267.7 million. Non-performing loans fell from $187 thousand to $160 thousand for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Victory Bank is managed by a team of highly experienced bankers seeking to build successful and valuable relationships with our clients. Our top priority is to understand and exceed our clients’ expectations, providing them with great advice, convenience and speed of service, while effectively managing credit risk. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania and founded in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.  Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.

 
The Victory Bancorp, Inc.    
Consolidated Balance Sheet    
(in thousands except share data) Unaudited  
  September 30, December 31,
  2019 2018
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $   10,140   $   5,914  
Federal funds sold   3,966     212  
     
Cash and cash equivalents   14,106     6,126  
     
Securities available-for-sale   10,187     9,696  
     
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses    
of $2,146 and $2,096   235,497     228,261  
Premises and equipment, net   3,343     3,388  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   834     715  
Accrued interest receivable   796     811  
ORE       93  
BOLI   1,538     1,507  
Other assets   1,360     1,135  
     
Total assets $   267,661   $   251,732  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $   49,870   $   38,841  
Interest-bearing   186,430     184,938  
     
Total deposits     236,300       223,779  
     
Unsecured borrowings   3,000     4,280  
Subordinated Debt   7,917     4,941  
Other liabilities   1,128     1,112  
     
Total liabilities     248,345       234,112  
     
Stockholders’ Equity    
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000    
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares   1,950     1,950  
Surplus   14,158     14,158  
Accumulated earnings   3,025     1,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   183     (35 )
     
Total stockholders’ equity     19,316       17,620  
     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $   267,661   $   251,732  
 

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.                    
Consolidated Statement of Operations                    
(in thousands)   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
     three months    three months    three months    three months    three months
     ended    ended    ended    ended    ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Interest Income                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,531 $ 3,503 $ 3,347 $ 3,295 $ 3,081
Interest on investment securities   78   72   74   59   63
Other Interest Income   55   67   29   43   18
                     
Total interest income   3,664   3,642   3,450   3,397   3,162
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   750   772   747   652   599
Borrowings   171   158   137   120   118
                     
Total interest expense   921   930   884   772   717
                     
Net interest income   2,743   2,712   2,566   2,625   2,445
                     
Provision for Loan Losses   75   209   73   108   88
                     
Net interest income after provision for Loan Losses 2,668   2,503   2,493   2,517   2,357
                     
Non-Interest Income                    
Service charges and activity fees   65   55   55   55   50
Net gains on sales of loans           95
Other income   49   21   52   27   30
                     
Total non-interest income   114   76   107   82   175
                     
Non-Interest Expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits   1,254   1,145   1,210   1,171   1,152
Occupancy and equipment   120   125   127   123   114
Legal and professional fees   85   103   66   139   81
Advertising and promotion   23   35   23   24   18
Loan expenses   35   34   39   26   37
Data processing costs   241   254   259   234   213
Supplies, printing and postage   28   30   43   33   31
Telephone   9   8   9   8   8
Entertainment   26   33   23   33   21
Mileage and tolls   8   12   6   10   7
Insurance   10   9   10   11   10
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 1   43   34   35   28
Dues and subscriptions   16   17   19   15   16
Shares tax   53   53   49   37   50
Other   69   45   49   49   36
                     
Total non-interest expenses   1,978   1,946   1,966   1,948   1,822
                     
Income before income taxes   804   633   634   651   710
                     
Income Taxes   -182   -134   -130   -153   -152
                     
Net income $ 622 $ 499 $ 504 $ 498 $ 558
 

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000

