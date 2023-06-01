With the increasing demand for security and protection, the United States is expected to emerge as the dominant player in the video surveillance storage sector, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The China video surveillance storage market is expected to have a CAGR of 13.1% by 2033

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The video surveillance storage market is predicted to be worth US$ 12,107.6 million in 2023 and rise to US$ 43,846.1 million by 2033. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2033. Demand was initially expanding at a market CAGR of 11.6% between 2018 and 2022.

Video surveillance is increasingly being done via network and Internet of Things (loT) technologies. Video surveillance is increasingly being done via network and Internet of Things (loT) technologies. In an increasingly connected environment, these technologies are anticipated to expand the potential applications for audio and video analytics, as well as Al.

Get an overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17307

With the expanding use of Internet of Things technology, the demand for video surveillance storage solutions is reaching new heights. Video surveillance storage systems are evolving from basic monitoring tools to full, industry-neutral solutions.

During the projected period, it is anticipated that all technology that is integrated with systems at all levels is likely to expand significantly. The information produced by Al Vision Solutions employs Al cameras as vision sensors to offer insightful business data. The adoption of video surveillance storage systems is rising, as it aids businesses in understanding their clients and operations.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, the video surveillance storage market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 11.3%.

In 2022, the United States dominated the video surveillance storage sector, with a share of 18.1%.

The video surveillance storage market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 10,800.7 million in 2022.

By 2033, the video surveillance storage market in China is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 13.1%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the video surveillance storage business, with an expected share of 7.1%.

The video surveillance storage market is expected to develop at a US$ 17,796.7 million valuation by 2026, with rising cloud solutions.

By 2033, India is projected to expand significantly in the video surveillance storage market, with a share of 15.3%.

Japan’s video surveillance storage industry share expanded significantly, with a 6.1% share in 2022.

In 2022, the network-attached storage held a top spot in the market with a share of 29.2%. It is expected to dominate the market by 2033 in terms of type.

Based on the storage device, the hard disk drive segment dominated the market with a share of 52.3% in 2022.

Adapting the Changing Competitive Landscape:

Millions of dollars are being spent by businesses all over the world to install video surveillance systems at their offices. To increase their level of overall security, the governments of different regions have also instructed firms across a variety of industries to install surveillance cameras. The video surveillance storage business is expanding due to the escalating security concerns, which provide key players with an opportunity to expand.

Speak to Our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17307

Recent Developments in this market:

Granulate Cloud Solutions, an AI-powered optimization tool, was purchased by Intel in March 2022. The purchase improved Intel’s ability to compete with Nvidia, which has been purchasing comparable companies to round out the administration of its high-performance computer systems.

In Oct 2020, Microsoft added a live video analytics platform to its Azure Media Services. With the aid of real-time analytics and this extension, users can create workflows that record and analyze video from the intelligent edge to the intelligent cloud.

Microsoft purchased the voice recognition business Nuance Communication in March 2022. The goal of this purchase was to enhance clinician productivity and financial success by combining Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s safe and reliable industrial cloud capabilities.

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Network Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Direct Attached Storage

Others

By Storage Media:

Solid State Drives

Hard Disk Drives

By Application:

Commercial

City Surveillance

Defense/Military

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Expand operations in the future – ask for a custom report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17307

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Storage Media

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Storage Media, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Storage Media, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17307

Top Reports Related To Technology Market:

Powered Storage Devices Market Size: The powered storage devices market revenue by the end of 2022 was US$ 12,308.7 Million. The powered storage devices market is expected to reach US$ 62,296.5 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions Market Share: The connected enterprise video surveillance solutions market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The connected enterprise video surveillance solutions market is currently valued at US$ 42 Million in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 87 Million by 2032.

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Trends: The global mobile video surveillance market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.89 billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Video on Demand (VOD) Service Market Growth: The global video on demand (VOD) service market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 183.93 Billion by 2031.

Video Streaming Software Market Outlook: The global video streaming software market is currently valued at around US$ 5.9 Billion, and is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 12.87 Billion by the end of 2030.

Video Intercom Device Market Demand: The global video intercom device market was valued at US$ 15,711.6 Million by the end of 2017 and is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 13.1% until 2027. The market was valued at 14,114.4 Million at the end of 2016.

Video Event Data Recorder Market Overview: The global video event data recorder (VEDR) market was valued at nearly US$ 1,500 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 3,500 Million by 2026. Sales revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% during the assessment period (2016–2026).

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Analysis: The global storage area network (SAN) market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 21,400 million in 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach US$ 30,800 million by the year 2033.

Wireless Sensors Market Type: The global wireless sensors market is projected to top US$ 5,876.3 million in 2022. With demand increasing at a stupendous 15.5% CAGR over the forecast period, the wireless sensors market value is anticipated to total US$ 24,768 million by 2032.

Wireless Display Market Forecast: The global wireless display market size is expected to be valued at US$ 12,989.0 Million in 2032. As per FMI, the global wireless display market is set to reach US$ 4,338.0 Million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com