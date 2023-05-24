NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCO) (“Vita Coco Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which are being sold by an existing stockholder, Verlinvest Beverages SA (the “Selling Stockholder”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced 4,500,000 shares of common stock. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. No shares of common stock are being sold by the Vita Coco Company. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 26, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on May 10, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.™

About Verlinvest

Verlinvest is an international, family-backed evergreen investment company. It identifies inflection points in consumer behaviors and partners with the businesses driving these consumer revolutions forward. Established in 1995, with offices in Brussels, London, New York, Mumbai, and Singapore, Verlinvest focuses on the FMCG, health, consumer technology and lifestyle categories, investing across three strategies: Platform, Growth & Venture. Its portfolio includes the likes of Oatly, Vita Coco, Tony’s Chocolonely, BYJU’s, Bludental and Toluna, alongside alumni Chewy.com, Vitaminwater and Remy Cointreau.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion of the offering and the grant of the option to purchase additional shares.

