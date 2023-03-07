Corey Baker joins the Company from PepsiCo where he served as SVP, Global Finance

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced the appointment of Corey Baker to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately upon the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. He will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Martin Roper.

Baker joins The Vita Coco Company from PepsiCo, where he has worked for 16 years. For the last four years, he has led global finance teams across a variety of global finance roles. He and his team provided financial and strategic leadership across PepsiCo’s global teams including commercial capabilities such as Net Revenue Management, Sustainability, R&D, Global Venturing, Strategy & Transformation and E-commerce. Prior to his global roles, he held a variety of roles in the North American Organization, including working in the US & Canada with its juice brands and acting as CFO, PepsiCo Beverages Canada.

“Corey blew us away with his experience, and we are excited to welcome him as CFO,” said Mike Kirban, co-founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “His willingness to join us speaks to the potential he sees in us and our status as a leader in beverage aisles around the world. Our company, shareholders, customers and I will significantly benefit from Corey’s experience.”

In his new role, Baker will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance functions, including treasury, investor relations, accounting, and FP&A

“I have admired The Vita Coco Company from afar for quite some time. I have been extremely impressed by the team and the culture. I can’t wait to get started and help shape the Company’s exciting future,” Baker said.

Baker fills a role that was held on an interim basis by Rowena Ricalde, who has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer.

Martin Roper, CEO of the Vita Coco Company said, “Rowena and her team have done a great job for us as interim CFO, allowing us the time to find a great fit for what we need in a new CFO. The Company, Mike and I are thankful for her hard work in this interim period and know that Corey and her will be a great team.”

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

