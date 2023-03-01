Continuity of Work-from-Home along with the Penetration of 5G Technology, flourishes the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Growth. FMI taps a steady CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033. The computer-to-phone is expected to lead the access category with a valuation of 40% by 2033

NEWARK, Del, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market is set to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 43.92 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 118.86 billion by 2033.

The higher adoption of platforms like WhatsApp, Line, and Viber are gaining traction in the market. The advanced network solution and rising number of VoIP service providers are thriving in the sales of VoIP.

The technologies like 5G, Unified Communication (UC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are likely to work side-by-side with voice over internet protocol systems. These factors are expected to enhance the end-user experience.

The downfall of (Plain Old Telephone Service) POTS due to the advent of call services like caller ID and call forwarding provides space for VoIP services to expand their roots.

Aside from making international calls at a lower cost when using VoIP modules, affordable calling is another benefit. Also, the market expansion is being fueled by the rising outsourcing industries in developing nations like China and India. VoIP systems support multi-channel communication and have extra features like voicemail, email, time-of-day routing, and interactive voice response.

Due to its scalability, VoIP can easily be improved with software updates, and the end-user doesn’t have to install new hardware

Get a Sample PDF of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16701

Key Points

1. The substantial share of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market is anticipated to be in North America. The market’s expansion is linked to growing outsourcing companies, remote employment, and the use of hybrid working methods. Mobile businesses are also helping the market gain traction in the United States. A substantial share of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market is anticipated to be in North America. The market’s expansion is linked to growing outsourcing companies, remote employment, and the use of hybrid working methods. Mobile businesses are also helping the market gain traction in the United States.

1. The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market in APAC is also an important market. The growing consumer use of audio and video communication apps like WhatsApp and Line is credited with the region’s rise.

2. Europe is projected to contribute to the growth of the entire market thanks to its quicker 5G installations and growing adoption of multi-channel communication.

3. The computer-to-phone segment is likely to thrive in the access type of category, as it delivers significant mobility to the end-user while promoting inclusivity for different end-users. It is expected to hold 40% of the global market by 2033.

4. The consumer segment tops the end-user category, while it thrives on a steady CAGR of 9.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth of this is fueled by affordable international calls and other features like residential VoIP.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-16701

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on improving call quality and integrating the latest technologies like AI, machine learning, and unified communication. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the affordability, software enhancements, supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are KT (Korea Telecom) Corporation, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Vonage Citrix, Microsoft Corporation, Telenor, AT&T, Orange S.A., Verizon, Telecom Italia, and Deutsche Telekom AG.

Recent Market Developments

Orange S.A. is unifying business communication through its enterprise telephony services like On-net dialing (Site-to-SIte), Off-net dialing to mobile and fixed, and access to any toll-free, premium numbers.

T-Mobile United States Inc adds its LineLink Service that delivers services like HD voice calling, conference calling, caller ID, voicemail, unlimited talk & text, call waiting, forwarding, and hold.

Key Players

KT (Korea Telecom) Corporation

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Vonage Citrix

Microsoft Corporation

Telenor

AT&T

Orange S.A.

Verizon

Telecom Italia

Deutsche Telekom AG

View the Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/voice-over-internet-protocol-market

Key Segments

By Type:

Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking

Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX

By Access:

Phone to Phone

Computer to Computer

Computer to Phone

By Call:

International VoIP Calls

Domestic Calls

By Medium:

Fixed

Mobile

By End-Use:

Consumers,

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Education

Hospitality

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Click Here for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market 340 pages TOC Report

Explore Trending Reports of Technology:

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Size: The global internet protocol television (IPTV) CDN market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of around 34% between 2022 and 2032.

Microcontroller Unit Market Share: Global microcontroller unit sales in 2022 reached a high of US$ 28.2 billion. Overall microcontroller unit demand will increase at 8.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Accordingly, the global microcontroller unit market size is set to reach US$ 70.6 billion by 2033.

Home Office Spending Market Trends: The global home office spending market size is set to reach US$ 29,388.12 million in 2023 and is further predicted to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 17% to close on a valuation of US$ 141,263.65 million by the end of 2033.

Zoned Flash Market Growth: The zoned flash market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 403.5 million in 2023. The sales of zoned flash devices are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 36.7% and surpass a market valuation of US$ 9,194.51 million by 2033.

Contact Tracing Application Market Analysis: Future Market Insights (FMI) in its newly released data estimates US$ 142.8 million in revenue in 2023 for the contact tracing application market. The market also holds the potential to surpass a valuation of US$ 199.5 million by 2033.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com