The Wall Street Journal Announces The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service 

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wall Street Journal today announced the launch of The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service, a new online travel service designed exclusively for the 20 million “do-it-yourself” (DIY) business travelers.

The new service makes it possible for DIY business travelers in the U.S. to book their own trips for great prices online and get concierge-level service at no extra charge as often as they need it, 24/7 before, during and after their trips. Powered by Upside Travel’s state-of-the-art platform, The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service enables business travelers to book individual flights and hotels, as well as create lower-priced travel packages with any mix of air, hotel and ground transportation.

With this new service, any business traveler now has the level of comprehensive service and access previously only available to employees of the very largest companies, with no fees, commitments or corporate approvals required. Business travelers can connect with travel experts for instant service via phone, chat or email.

The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service and its special benefits, such as complimentary airport lounge passes, are open to all travelers. Members of the WSJ enjoy additional perks via WSJ+, the Journal’s loyalty program.



“We know that many of our readers travel frequently for business, often booking their own trips,” said Suzi Watford, Chief Marketing Officer, The Wall Street Journal. “Based on their feedback, we also know that many find the experience time-consuming and frustrating. With The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service, we are very pleased to offer a service that eases the stress, giving our members more time to get on with business.”

“We are excited to be a part of this significant new business initiative by The Wall Street Journal,” said Jay Walker, Upside co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “The Journal has a historic and deep connection to business professionals, so they understand very well the challenges faced by do-it-yourself business travelers. What’s more, the Journal’s longstanding commitment to innovation and leadership in news and business journalism, along with its commitment to serving its readers with the highest quality products, makes The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service a perfect fit for Upside’s capabilities. The Journal and Upside share a vision of providing excellence, choice and unprecedented value.”

The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service offers a full complement of travel services, including:

24-hour, instant access to concierge-level customer service via phone, chat or email at no extra cost.

Airline ticketing from all U.S. cities to domestic and international destinations, including refundable and non-refundable economy, business and first class flights.

Hotel rooms at thousands of chains and independent hotels nationwide.

Ground Transportation. A variety of ground transportation options.

Specially discounted prices. Packages of air and hotel, or a combination of travel components purchased typically save more money than those same travel components booked separately.

Gift cards. When business travelers choose package options that save their employers even more money on a trip, they get free gift cards to their choice of more than 50 retailers, including Amazon.com.

Special benefits. Each time a customer buys from The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service, they receive a free day pass to an airport lounge for use during that trip.

Frequent Flyer credit. Customers receive their frequent flyer miles and credit card points in addition to any free gift cards they may also receive.

For complete details on The Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service’s offers and benefits, visit: www.wsjbusinesstravel.com .

For information about joining WSJ+, visit: https://www.wsjplus.com/

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 36 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV).

About Upside

Upside is designed to serve the 20 million “do-it-yourself” business travelers who purchase the majority of all U.S. business travel that includes both flights and hotel accommodations. These travelers spend from $165 billion to $200 billion per year on 1.25 million daily trips, accounting for the majority of the U.S. travel industry’s $300 billion total annual business travel market.

Upside’s mission is to deliver a better business trip to these DIY business travelers.

The company is led by a proven team of travel industry inventors and entrepreneurs headed by Priceline founder Jay Walker. The company is not affiliated with Priceline.

Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

CONTACT: For Wall Street Journal Business Travel Service press information, or an interview with Ms. Watford, Contact: Fiorelli Salvo, [email protected] 212-416-3324 For Upside press information, or an interview with Mr. Walker, Contact: Steve Hofman, [email protected] 202-741-0242