Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Walsh Group Achieves No. 1 Water Rankings

The Walsh Group Achieves No. 1 Water Rankings

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Walsh Group has been recognized by Engineering News-Record as a top contractor in environmental construction. The magazine lists The Walsh Group as the top-ranking contractor for 2017 in three major categories:

  • No. 1 Water Treatment and Desalination Plant Contractor
  • No. 1 Wastewater Treatment Plant Contractor
  • No. 1 Sewerage and Solid Waste Contractor

“We’re proud to play a role in the treatment and distribution of life’s most vital resource,” said Roy Epps, senior vice president of water and wastewater at The Walsh Group. “Fresh water is limited, and every day we work to improve water reuse that will benefit millions across North America.” 

The company’s water portfolio includes some of North America’s most complex projects including the Johns Creek Environmental Campus in Alpharetta, Ga., F.E. Weymouth Water Treatment Plant in La Verne, Calif., Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Terminal Island Water Reclamation Facility in Los Angeles, Calif. 

Engineering News-Record performs annual surveys and ranks companies engaged in general contracting, specialty contracting, engineering, architecture and environmental services, among other specialties. These rankings are based on contracting revenue and are published in the magazine’s 2017 Top 400 Sourcebook.

The Walsh Group is a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 18 regional offices and is listed as the 11th largest U.S. contractor per Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.walshgroup.com.

Contact: Pete Doherty
[email protected]
312.492.1533

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.