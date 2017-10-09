The Walsh Group Achieves No. 1 Water Rankings

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Walsh Group has been recognized by Engineering News-Record as a top contractor in environmental construction. The magazine lists The Walsh Group as the top-ranking contractor for 2017 in three major categories:

No. 1 Water Treatment and Desalination Plant Contractor

No. 1 Wastewater Treatment Plant Contractor

No. 1 Sewerage and Solid Waste Contractor

“We’re proud to play a role in the treatment and distribution of life’s most vital resource,” said Roy Epps, senior vice president of water and wastewater at The Walsh Group. “Fresh water is limited, and every day we work to improve water reuse that will benefit millions across North America.”

The company’s water portfolio includes some of North America’s most complex projects including the Johns Creek Environmental Campus in Alpharetta, Ga., F.E. Weymouth Water Treatment Plant in La Verne, Calif., Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Terminal Island Water Reclamation Facility in Los Angeles, Calif.

Engineering News-Record performs annual surveys and ranks companies engaged in general contracting, specialty contracting, engineering, architecture and environmental services, among other specialties. These rankings are based on contracting revenue and are published in the magazine’s 2017 Top 400 Sourcebook.

The Walsh Group is a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 18 regional offices and is listed as the 11th largest U.S. contractor per Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.walshgroup.com.

Contact: Pete Doherty

[email protected]

312.492.1533