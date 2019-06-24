The Washington Post Names Quadrint a 2019 Top Workplace

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadrint, Inc., a leading provider of cloud and data analytics solutions to the federal government, announced today that it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, DC, area. The 2019 award marks the third consecutive year Quadrint has received this recognition.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Now in its sixth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “It’s clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top workplace in the Washington, DC, area for the third year running,” said Glenn Merberg, PhD, Managing Principal at Quadrint. “Ensuring our employees feel connected, have growth opportunities, and engage in meaningful work has been a focus of Quadrint’s leadership since the company’s inception. We have seen firsthand how employee engagement directly relates to improved customer satisfaction.”

About Quadrint

Founded in 2000, Quadrint is a small business prime contractor with a mission to help clients improve business efficiency and achieve total collaboration at the enterprise level. From its corporate headquarters in Falls Church, Va., Quadrint has developed a strong history of delivering solutions that offer measurable business impact – when the outcome matters most. For additional information, visit: www.quadrint.com .

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.