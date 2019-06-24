Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Washington Post Names Quadrint a 2019 Top Workplace

The Washington Post Names Quadrint a 2019 Top Workplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadrint, Inc., a leading provider of cloud and data analytics solutions to the federal government, announced today that it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, DC, area. The 2019 award marks the third consecutive year Quadrint has received this recognition.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Now in its sixth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “It’s clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top workplace in the Washington, DC, area for the third year running,” said Glenn Merberg, PhD, Managing Principal at Quadrint. “Ensuring our employees feel connected, have growth opportunities, and engage in meaningful work has been a focus of Quadrint’s leadership since the company’s inception. We have seen firsthand how employee engagement directly relates to improved customer satisfaction.”

About Quadrint
Founded in 2000, Quadrint is a small business prime contractor with a mission to help clients improve business efficiency and achieve total collaboration at the enterprise level. From its corporate headquarters in Falls Church, Va., Quadrint has developed a strong history of delivering solutions that offer measurable business impact – when the outcome matters most. For additional information, visit: www.quadrint.com.

About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

CONTACT: Contact:
Karen Palmer
Quadrint, Inc.
(703) 936-2137
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.