Gail Heimann to Retire After 28-year Career at the Firm

Susan Howe Named CEO

New York, NY, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Gail Heimann, Global CEO of The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC), the leading earned-first network, will be retiring after nearly three decades with the firm. Susan Howe, who currently serves as the company’s President, will succeed Ms. Heimann as CEO. The leadership transition will take place over the next four months.

Ms. Heimann became CEO of TWSC five years ago, after holding numerous roles with the company. As CEO, she has expanded its portfolio of blue-chip clients by championing bold thinking and emerging technologies. She has guided the company to success through periods of significant change and transformation.

Under her leadership TWSC has been consistently recognized for its excellence, receiving numerous prestigious accolades including being named to the Ad Age A-List on several occasions, receiving multiple Agency of the Year honors from PR Week and PRovoke, and most recently being named #1 in the Public Relations and Brand Strategies category on Fast Company’s 2024 list of Most Innovative Companies. In 2024, the firm led the strategic communications industry at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, winning the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation, and receiving more shortlists and Lions combined than any other PR network in Cannes for the second year in a row.

“Gail’s leadership has been essential in establishing Weber Shandwick as the go-to choice for C-suite executives and brands seeking strategic guidance on a range of communications issues,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, IPG CEO. “She has positioned Weber to thrive in the new era of earned media — and has consistently pursued ideas that have touched, built and transformed many of the world’s leading brands. We are grateful for her long-term vision, informed by her experience as the company’s creative leader and as a communicator who’s always had her finger on the pulse of culture. We wish her a happy and productive next chapter focusing her creative talent on a range of new endeavors in retirement.”

“I have been privileged to be part of the championship team that is The Weber Shandwick Collective and consider myself lucky to have been inspired by the most extraordinary colleagues and clients every day — for at least 7,280 days over the past few decades. But today I am thrilled to hand the reigns over to Susan,” Ms. Heimann said. “Susan brings great expertise and instincts as a practitioner, as well as a gift for collaboration that will guide the firm as it continues to set the standards for our industry.”

Ms. Howe has served as President of Weber Shandwick since June of 2021, playing a crucial role in the company’s day-to-day operations, including deepening the relationships among the agency’s specialist brands and spearheading high-impact integrated work. During her more than two-decade career at the firm, she has also served as the company’s Chief Growth Officer and Chief Collaboration Officer, led major engagements and innovated internally and externally.

“Susan is a client-focused leader with deep operational expertise, who has been instrumental in the agency’s long-term success. Her deep understanding of the business and her commitment to her colleagues and teams make her the right choice to lead The Weber Shandwick Collective into the future,” said Mr. Krakowsky.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO of The Weber Shandwick Collective and build on the strong foundation that Gail and so many other key members of our team have created,” said Ms. Howe. “I look forward to continuing to drive opportunity for our teams and impactful results for our clients in the dynamic world of communications. This moment demands transformation and collaboration, including continued alignment with Interpublic agencies across the marketing spectrum and the holding company’s data and technology offerings.”

The transition will take effect in November 2024, ensuring a smooth changeover in leadership.

