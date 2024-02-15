Debut podcast series starring Dr. Bruce Feinberg explores wide range of health-related topics

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The Weekly Check-Up,” which continues to be the preeminent healthcare talk show on 95.5 WSB Atlanta’s News and Talk, is now launching “The Weekly Check-Up Podcast.” This version of the acclaimed radio program, starring host and healthcare thought leader Dr. Bruce Feinberg, will now deliver a wide range of health-related topics to a larger audience on all major podcast platforms.

“Having produced more than a decade of ‘The Weekly Check-Up’ radio content, it’s exciting to introduce a new platform to share the latest healthcare information with as many listeners as possible,” says host Dr. Bruce Feinberg.

Since the show began in 2011, Dr. Feinberg has amassed more than 500 hours of content featuring countless thought-provoking questions from listeners. Dr. Feinberg will pair some of the most compelling content from the show’s archives with new, invaluable and practical answers and perspectives.

Topics run the gamut from skin conditions to the musculoskeletal system to body fat to heart disease and all points in between. New episodes of “The Weekly Check-Up Podcast” will appear every other week on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

The first four episodes are:

Episode 1: Skin

From acne to rashes to cancer to nail fungus, the largest organ of the body is given too little attention. In this episode on skin, we’ll hear from three callers with three very different conditions that range from the mundane to the obscure, but all share a commonality as the skin condition is complicated by the human condition.

Episode 2: Bones

Like the skin, the musculoskeletal system is often taken for granted and not understood as another complex organ system that plays a critical role in things such as blood production and immunity. Aging bones can have as much impact on life expectancy as an aging heart. Our callers share personal stories about their aging bones and the complexities of managing their bone health in a fragmented and confusing healthcare environment.

Episode 3: Body Fat

Body fat is not a four letter word, it’s a critical part of human design. When the body consumes more calories than it needs, those calories are stored as body fat and too much storage fat results in obesity. The obesity epidemic, the causes of that epidemic, and the modern miracle of new classes of obesity drug therapy are the topics of our callers.

Episode 4: Heart (Available Feb. 29)

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the U.S. Yet heart disease is not one thing as the heart is a complicated structure with muscular chambers, valves, and an electrical conduction system, any of which can malfunction leading to heart failure or even sudden death. In this episode our callers focus on the arteries that supply the heart muscle with blood and the much maligned cholesterol that’s implicated their blockage.

About the “The Weekly Check-Up Podcast”

Dr. Bruce Feinberg, a healthcare thought leader and talk radio personality, hosts "The Weekly Check-Up Podcast," a bi-monthly healthcare talk program featuring practical answers to a wide range of health issues.

About Dr. Bruce Feinberg

Dr. Bruce Feinberg is widely recognized as a healthcare visionary, possessing a unique understanding of how health issues transcend Washington, D.C., hospitals and doctors' offices, and each of our daily lives. He has worked throughout his career to deliver the best healthcare to the most people, and remains a tireless advocate for patients. Previously, Dr. Feinberg was instrumental in establishing Georgia Cancer Specialists, a Top 10 private cancer practice in the U.S. and a leader in advanced cancer treatment and research. As Chief Executive Officer and President, he expanded community access to oncology care by bringing the latest cancer treatments, technologies, and clinical trials closer to the patient. Dr. Feinberg is the author of two bestselling books, "Breast Cancer Answers" and "Colon Cancer Answers," and is often consulted by the national media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNN.