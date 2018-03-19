The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. film and TV studio The Weinstein Company, whose ex-Chairman Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault, said on Monday it filed for bankruptcy with an offer from with an affiliate of private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners to acquire its assets.
