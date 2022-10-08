Breaking News
The Well Lounge Med Spa Announces the Launch of Their New Website

The Newtown-Based Med Spa Is Pleased to Announce That Their New Site Has Gone Live

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Well Lounge team, providing a wide range of health services and aesthetic treatments in the Newtown, PA, area, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The med spa’s new “home on the web” launched in the summer of 2022 and represents an improved way for people to learn about the available options, get answers to questions, interact with the team, and discover a partner in looking and feeling good.

Women and men seeking youthful-looking, glowing skin can find results at The Well Lounge, offering an extensive variety of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that enhance the skin and body. The menu of services is available online and includes injectables such as muscle-relaxing BOTOX® and other botulinum toxins, various types of volume-adding and collagen-stimulating facial fillers, skin resurfacing treatments, laser devices, and body contouring technology to reduce fat and tighten skin.

As fall gets underway, anyone who is interested in learning more about these treatments will now be able to find comprehensive information about any cosmetic procedure they may be considering. The website also allows visitors to learn more about The Well Lounge’s experienced staff and modernized facilities. The new website has been designed with user-friendly features and a wide array of resources.

The website will also share the latest news about events and promotions at the med spa, explain how the VISIA® skin analysis system works, alert guests to VIP parties, highlight concierge medical programs, and provide pre- and post-procedure instructions to maximize ideal results. Visitors to the new site can also check out informative videos on treatments, read reviews from real patients, read the latest blog entries, check out combination packages, and browse stunning before-and-after photos in the image gallery of patients who have had aesthetic treatments at The Well Lounge.

More details are available at thewellnewtown.com.

For more information about aesthetic treatments in the Newtown, PA, area, contact The Well Lounge. Call 215-360-3940, visit the office, or fill out a contact form to schedule a consultation and learn more about what cosmetic procedures involve.

