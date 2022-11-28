King Guest Room King Guest Room

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Oxford Capital Group, LLC announced its plan for a $20 million renovation of The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit that will begin in January 2023. The project will feature a new, contemporary design of its 453 guest rooms and suites, 36,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space, and all public spaces within the property, in addition to introducing a new dining experience next year. Chicago-based Gettys Group will oversee the hotel transformation, which is slated for completion in early summer 2023, and the hotel will remain open and operational throughout the renovation period.

“We are extremely excited about the renovation plan,” said Debra Schultz, General Manager, The Westin Book Cadillac. “Our guests have always enjoyed our iconic hotel’s welcoming and elegant experience, and when we emerge from our renovation, we look forward to amplifying that familiar experience with a rejuvenated one that invites guests to create new, inspiring memories.”

When the hotel opened in 1924, it was revered as the most extravagant hotel in the city and acknowledged as the tallest hotel in the world at the time. Throughout its history, it has welcomed prominent figures including several presidents, top entertainers, professional athletes and hosted major social galas. Following its closure in 1984, the hotel re-emerged as The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in 2008 after a two-year, multi-million-dollar restoration that proved to be the catalyst for the city’s rejuvenation. The hotel reclaimed its position as Detroit’s premier hospitality destination with the full range of signature amenities and services from Westin including the brand’s iconic Heavenly Bed®.

“We are excited to comprehensively refresh this beautiful asset to ensure its accommodations and amenities remain at the leading edge of the dynamic Detroit market,” said John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

The hotel’s redesign will pay homage to its Italian Renaissance style from original architect Louis Kamper with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic. A new color palette and patterns, and much more will be introduced to enrich the refreshed new look.

“Our concept is to retain the property’s beauty by balancing the strong architectural motifs and patterns with soft natural forms, and dynamic flowing movement,” said Ryan Schommer, Director, Gettys Group. “Spaces will offer varied comfortable, yet refined, furnishings and styling that honors classical elegance in a new way. Combining the storied details with an enlivened natural approach will result in an inviting residential feel.”

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit participates in Marriott Bonvoy® – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.bookcadillacwestin.com or visit The Westin Book Cadillac Facebook, and for reservations, please call +1 313-442-1600.

