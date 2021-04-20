The White House Appoints eSentire Strategic Advisor, Amit Mital, as Sr. Director in the National Security Council and Special Assistant to the President

Breaking News
Waterloo, Ontario, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSentire, Inc., the leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services provider, today announced that its Strategic Advisor, Amit Mital, has been appointed by the White House as Senior Director in the National Security Council and Special Assistant to the President. In his new role, Mital will focus on cybersecurity strategy and policy. Mital concluded his work with eSentire and began his new position as Senior Director in the National Security Council on April 19.   

“We congratulate Amit on this incredible opportunity to serve and protect the critical cybersecurity interests of the United States and its allies,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO of eSentire. “His expertise and guidance have been invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio of security solutions, ensuring that our customers are always protected from business impacting cyber events. We wish Amit the very best, as he fulfills this special honor in serving his country.”

As eSentire’s Strategic Advisor, Mital played an integral role in supporting the advancement of the company’s MDR services and cloud-native Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, eSentire Atlas. With his support, eSentire has positioned itself to solve one of the CISO’s greatest challenges, achieving security at scale, by delivering expert level threat disruption, containment and response through cloud-based integration, with redundancy and reliability, on demand. Mital is the founder and CEO of Kernel Labs, an incubator for creating startups in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. He previously served as Executive Vice President, General Manager, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Symantec Corporation and spent 20 years at Microsoft in various positions with the last being Corporate Vice President for the Startup Business Group. 

“Over the last three years I’ve witnessed eSentire’s maturation in delivering the industry’s only cloud-native Managed, Detection and Response service to market,” said Amit Mital. “There is no end to cyber risk, so business leaders need to prioritize continuous improvement in threat detection and response. The passion Team eSentire has for this industry, and for its mission of disrupting threats before they impact business operations, is unparalleled. It’s been a privilege to share in that vision and I wish the entire team much success as they continue to expand their position as the industry’s authority in Managed, Detection and Response cybersecurity services.” 

The National Security Council is the President’s principal forum for considering national security and foreign policy matters with senior advisors and cabinet officials. Since its inception under President Truman, the Council’s function has been to advise and assist the President and to coordinate matters of national security among government agencies. 

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24×7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire. 

