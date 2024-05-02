The White House has a new curator and Donna Hayashi Smith is the first Asian American to hold the post.
The White House announced her appointment Wednesday, the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
WHITE HOUSE DENIES SECRET PLOT TO OUST KARINE JEAN-PIERRE AS BIDEN FACES MORE BAD NEWS
Originally from Wahiawa, Hawaii, Hayashi Smith joined the White House curator’s office in 1995 and has now served under five pr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- The White House has a new curator. Donna Hayashi Smith is the first Asian American to hold the post - May 1, 2024
- Georgia Gov. Kemp signs law requiring jails to check immigration status of inmates - May 1, 2024
- 2 West Virginia county commissioners removed after arrests for skipping public meetings - May 1, 2024