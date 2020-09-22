The WITH/agency hires Bowen Mendelson as Executive Creative Director

Breaking News
Industry veteran’s return to Atlanta is a nod to the city’s growing creative culture and strength of its advertising market

Atlanta’s WITH/Agency Adds new Executive Creative Director

(L-R) Jamie Sims, Co-Founder, Blair Brady, CEO and Co-Founder, Bowen Mendelson, Executive Creative Director at the WITH/Agency offices in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The WITH/agency, an independent, advertising and creative agency, announced today the arrival of a new Executive Creative Director to guide the award-winning agency’s creative team.

Bowen Mendelson comes to WITH after a recent stint as the Director of Creative for Orangetheory Fitness, where he supervised the Company’s creative department in producing a robust array of member-facing marketing communications and programs. He also co-created Orangetheory’s very first digital workout series “Orangetheory at Home.”

“I am thrilled to see Bowen step into this role and lead our creative team,” says Blair Brady, CEO and Co-founder, the WITH/agency. “Given the significance of our growing roster of clients, we felt the time was right to bring on someone of his caliber and double down on our investment in the agency and in creative talent for Atlanta. He has embraced the vision for the agency and his incredible experience and knowledge will make it come to life in our work.”

Prior to working at Orangetheory Fitness, Mendelson’s career has included an impressive list of roles — both in-house and at agencies — including stints at FitzCo, Ogilvy, Deutsch LA, Uber, and McCann NY, working with brands like Coca-Cola, Navy Federal Credit Union and Kimberly-Clark.

“The WITH/agency role allows me to return to my agency roots with a company I’ve come to respect and admire. WITH has a great roster of clients, and I can’t wait to help shape its business for years to come,” said Mendelson. “Plus, I’ve always felt that Atlanta was my permanent home, so this opportunity is everything I hoped for.”

Mendelson will begin work immediately with WITH/agency clients like Kaiser Permanent, PG&E, EarthLink, The Fox Theatre, Georgia Power, The Piedmont Bank, and Pretoria Fields, among many others.

About WITH/Agency
WITH/agency is an award-winning independent agency specializing in brand strategy, marketing and advertising serving corporate clients on a regional and national level. The Atlanta based agency is a certified WBE and was founded in 2012 by agency veterans Blair Brady and Jamie Sims. WITH proudly serves as an agency partner for many of Atlanta’s iconic brands such as: Kaiser Permanente, The Fox Theatre, EarthLink, Georgia Power, AT&T and The Piedmont Bank.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/675edadf-68ac-4fd7-9254-d5306a5e6d47

