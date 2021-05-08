The Woman’s Hospital of Texas and Designer Kendra Scott Team Up to Celebrate National Nurses Week

Kendra Scott made this Nurses Week extra special..JPG Kendra Scott made Nurses Week extra special for the nurses at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas on Friday, May 7, 2021. The jewelry and home accessories company provided over 400 gift items for the hardworking staff.

Houston, Texas, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of nurses at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas were surprised with a special event this morning in honor of National Nurses Week.

World-renowned jewelry and home accessories designer Kendra Scott teamed up with The Woman’s Hospital of Texas for a “surprise and delight” event for the hospital’s nurses to inspire and lift the spirits of these incredible healthcare workers. Scott and her team chose The Woman’s Hospital of Texas, whose nursing staff is over 98% female, to recognize the tireless work they continue to do to safeguard moms and babies and provide compassionate care since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event began with welcome messages from The Woman’s Hospital of Texas’ chief executive officer, Elizabeth Ortega, and chief nursing officer, Ann Russell.

A video message from Kendra Scott herself was shown to the crowd of nurses thanking them for their heroic work over the past year. “This week as we take a moment to show gratitude for our nurses and healthcare workers, I am reminded of the tireless bravery and heroism they’ve shown throughout this past year,” said Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of Kendra Scott. “It is an honor to partner with The Woman’s Hospital of Texas to bring these healthcare heroes some well-deserved joy and celebration.”

The highlight of the morning was the balloon pop introduced by Robin LaLone, Kendra Scott philanthropic manager for Southeast Texas. Four hundred balloons were released from the ceiling, each filled with confetti and a gift. Boxes of jewelry, Signature Tumbler candles, and redemption cards for The Color Bar™ made up the 400 gifts.

“We are so proud of the Woman-first care our nurses and colleagues have provided for our patients and each other during such turbulent times the past year,” said Ortega. “Our nurses care for moms, babies, and all women like no one else, and are steadfast in their dedication to improving each human life. I am extremely grateful for the generosity of Kendra Scott and her team, and honored they created such an exceptionally wonderful event for our hardworking nurses to help us celebrate Nurses Week.”

About The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Since 1976, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has been the state’s premier facility dedicated to the health and well-being of women, newborns and children. As a Level IV Maternal Designated facility, with an Advanced Level IV NICU, the hospital offers expertise and outstanding care in breast health, imaging, gynecology, obstetrics, high-risk pregnancy, neonatology, minimally-invasive surgery and pediatric care. For more information, visit WomansHospital.com. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is an HCA Houston Healthcare facility, part of the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

About Kendra Scott, LLC

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is best known for its kaleidoscope of fashion jewelry accessories as well as the customizable Color Bar™ experience, and in recent years has expanded into the categories of fine jewelry, sterling silver, home décor, and beauty. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and since 2010, the company has given back over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.

