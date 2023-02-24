The World’s Biggest Bounce Park® is in Sacramento, and It’s Bringing Non-Stop Fun This Spring

Featured Image for FUNBOX Featured Image for FUNBOX

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUNBOX® is bringing the ultimate adventure to Sacramento, CA, with the World’s Biggest Bounce Park®. FUNBOX® is a 20,000-sq.-ft., inflatable playground that is filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallop, and an obstacle course.

The World’s Biggest Bounce Park® is only in Sacramento for 12 weeks.

FUNBOX® is committed to giving back to the community; this time, FUNBOX® is supporting Compassion Planet, whose mission is to empower aged-out foster youth and youth from at-risk backgrounds to overcome personal obstacles. By coming to the World’s Biggest Bounce Park®, visitors are making a difference in the lives of children who need it the most. The company’s founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth himself and is passionate about advocating for children who are aging out of the foster care system.

Tickets start at $19 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry; any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX® while their children are inside the inflatables.

FUNBOX is thrilled to bring the World’s Biggest Bounce Park® to Sacramento and is excited to support Compassion Planet. “We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we’re committed to doing our part to make that a reality,” said Antonio Nieves, founder of FUNBOX.

The World’s Biggest Bounce Park® will be open at the Roseville Galleria Mall, The hours of operation are Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com or follow them on social media. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World’s Biggest Bounce Park®!

Contact Information:

Michelle Coppola

Franchisee

michelle@funbox.com

916-276-6626

RYAN ARMENDRIZ

Media Coordinator

ryan.a@funbox.com

575-202-0571

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment