The World’s Most Powerful Portable Battery Generator Upgraded by Dory Power

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Dory Battery Generators: Smart, Automatic, Clean, Quiet, Safe, and Durable

CLEVELAND, Dec. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dory Power, a manufacturer of smart battery generators located in Cleveland, Ohio, has upgraded the Dory B7000 model to 7.16 kWh capacity. Dory B7000 is the world’s most powerful portable battery generator, for automatic, portable and uninterruptible power supply, no emissions and no noise.

With 3kW continuous power and 6kW peak power, the Dory B-7000 can power all types of common electrical appliances including refrigerator, furnace, air conditioner, microwave oven, computer, sump pump, etc. The 7.16 kWh electricity can run these appliances for a long time. Indeed, the upgraded Dory B-7000 can continuously run a home refrigerator for about 120 hours on battery power. 

The Dory B7000 is a smart battery generator with real-time line-interactive technologies. It is fully automated for unattended backup. Upon a power outage, it provides instant backup power through an automatic switch within 10 milliseconds. Backed-up equipment will not shut down during a power outage. This is a superior and crucial function conventional gas generators cannot provide because their engines require lag time to boost and stabilize electricity generation. Any equipment backed up by a conventional gas generator will shut down upon a power outage and need to be restarted.

Dory battery generator can keep all the backed-up equipment continuously operating during a power outage. When the grid power restores, the Dory battery generator will switch power supply back to the grid and automatically recharge for next time use. “This advanced function makes it the perfect generator for unattended and uninterruptible power supply. “We build the Dory B-7000 to the highest standard of quality, for over 10 years of service life. The B-7000 is only priced at $0.7/Wh, while conventional gas/diesel generators cost about $3/hour because of the fuel and maintenance required,” explained Amy Young, business manager of Dory Power.

Dory battery generators are emission-free, no toxic carbon monoxide and greenhouse gas emissions, while a portable gas generator produces about 10 pounds of carbon emissions per hour. Using a Dory battery generator instead of a conventional generator could save tons of greenhouse gas emissions during its lifetime. Besides, Dory battery generators are quiet. The battery generator has three layers of on-board control measures, making it the safest battery generator on the market.

Another big advantage of Dory battery generators is that several units can be connected to provide more power supply. Two connected B-7000 can provide 14.3 kWh to run a home refrigerator continuously for 10 days.

Dory battery generators are now on holiday promotion sales ending on Jan.1, 2022.

The Dory Power website: www.dorypower.com

Media contact: service@dorypower.com

Dory Power, founded in 2017 in Cleveland Ohio, is an innovative battery technology company dedicated to designing and manufacturing of portable and advanced battery power systems. 

