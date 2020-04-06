The York Water Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Virtual Format

Breaking News
YORK, Pa., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) today filed additional information to its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing a change of location for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Annual Meeting will still be held on Monday May 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our partners and shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting physically.

For further details on how to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the company’s additional information to the proxy statement filed with the SEC today.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/YORW2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s operational and financial expectations. These statements are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other events which could cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from the results described in this statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact: JT Hand, President and CEO
  [email protected], 717-718-7554
or Molly E. Norton, Investor Relations and
Communications Administrator
  [email protected], 717-718-2942
Phone: 717-845-3601
