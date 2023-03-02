Theator joins the ranks of NASA, OpenAI, Disney, and more

Palo Alto, California, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theator, a software platform that leverages AI and computer vision technology to help hospitals improve the quality of surgical care, has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This is the second time the Surgical Intelligence company has made Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of Most Innovative Companies.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow, setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

“Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 is all about bending the future to the present, and that’s why we’re excited to be a part of this for a second year in a row,” said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. “The next leap in surgical care will not be a new device, but rather increased transparency and actionable data from the operating room. Theator is at the cutting edge of this revolution”.

In the past year, Theator has extended its Series A funding with an additional $24M for a total of $39.5M, accelerating Theator’s commercial expansion of its Surgical Intelligence Platform in operating rooms and healthcare systems across the United States, Canada, and Israel. The company also expanded its partnership with The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) to further their development of sound video-based assessments across an expansive group of surgical procedures.

“We’re empowering surgeons and health systems to improve the quality of patient care. We transform surgical video into actionable, unbiased insights through our AI-powered Surgical Intelligence Platform, identify, and disseminate data-driven best practices. We’re delighted that Fast Company has chosen to highlight our team for the the work we’re doing to improve patient care, so that where you live does not determine if you live,” Dr. Wolf continued.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

Theator’s Surgical Intelligence Platform goes beyond the standard of care, enabling a higher quality of care by using proprietary advanced AI and computer vision technology to connect and analyze all critical perioperative data points along the entire patient journey. The company is reducing surgical risk by surfacing and disseminating clinically proven best practices, driving efficiency and minimizing costs by streamlining operations and prioritizing time management.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to generate actionable insights which improve the quality of surgical care. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Surgical Intelligence derives never-before-seen-insights to help surgeons and hospital systems understand the causes of variability in patient outcomes and reduce it in the future, while also lowering costs and streamlining procedures in the OR. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/.

About FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

