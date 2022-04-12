Theralogix is first to launch an NSF International certified CBD softgel powered by the clinically proven VESIsorb® technology

Breaking News
Theralogix, a leading healthcare professional brand, successfully completed the rigorous NSF testing and certification process for its new CBD product, TheraHemp, to ensure accurate potency and purity

TheraHemp Powered By VESIsorb

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geocann and Theralogix are proud to announce the successful launch of a cannabidiol (CBD) and beta-caryophyllene (BCP) softgel formulation utilizing the clinically proven VESIsorb® delivery system for dramatically improved absorption, bioavailability, and stability. The formulation is marketed under the name TheraHemp and delivers 20 mg of CBD from HempChoice® broad spectrum hemp extract in addition to 8 mg of BCP in each softgel. This is the first CBD product utilizing a delivery system technology that has surpassed NSF’s rigorous safety testing protocol.

“Theralogix has built an iconic reputation for delivering innovative products to its loyal customer base since their inception 20 years ago,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “As the cannabinoid and terpene markets continue to evolve, companies like Theralogix are seeking solutions to enter that are validated for both product performance and product safety. We are pleased to meet this need as this product launch provides exceptional credibility to the health benefits and safety profile of cannabinoids and terpenes formulated with VESIsorb®.”

TheraHemp has set a new industry benchmark for CBD and BCP product safety with the prestigious NSF International certification. The strict standards and rigorous quality that are represented with NSF certification offer significant product differentiation for the hemp marketplace as millions of consumers are actively seeking natural cannabinoid and terpene solutions that have been validated for product safety and performance.

“Our longstanding relationship with the Geocann leadership team gave us the confidence to enter the hemp marketplace with a product our customers can trust,” said Dr. Mark Ratner, Chief Science Officer at Theralogix. “Formulations utilizing VESIsorb® ensure that health-conscious consumers receive the maximum benefits from key cannabinoids and terpenes, like CBD and BCP. Better absorption leads to higher plasma concentration levels and allows the body to use more of these active ingredients. Theralogix is incredibly proud to be the first CBD product in the marketplace to offer a formulation with a clinically proven drug delivery system that has passed the rigorous testing to achieve NSF certification.”

The peer reviewed journal, Molecules, has published the results of a double-blind, cross-over study comparing the pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of a broad spectrum hemp extract formulated with VESIsorb® to that of the same broad spectrum hemp extract combined with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. The results of the study demonstrated that VESIsorb® technology significantly improved PK performance compared to the industry standard practice of combining MCT oil with broad spectrum hemp extract in an effort to improve bioavailability. The VESIsorb® formulation delivered a 440% increase in maximal CBD concentration (Cmax,) a 285% improvement in area under the curve (AUC), and a 300% improvement in time to peak absorption (Tmax).

TheraHemp is the second formulation under Theralogix’s science-backed product portfolio that utilizes the VESIsorb® drug delivery system – after the success of its NeoQ10 Coenzyme Q10 supplement.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization that combines clinically-researched cannabinoids and terpenes with technologically-advanced drug delivery system technologies that increase absorption and bioavailability for maximum health benefits. These product formulations offer novel solutions that address unmet marketplace needs and provide unmatched competitive advantages that are backed by a robust body of clinical studies and proprietary scientific evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with the VESIsorb® drug delivery system technology platform. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About Theralogix

Theralogix was founded in 2002 by a team of physicians and scientists committed to developing evidence-based, independently certified micronutrient supplements. Theralogix products have been used in over a dozen clinical trials conducted by esteemed universities and research institutions across the United States. Theralogix has a full line of products for specialty uses including rheumatology, women’s health, urology, and fertility health. Each product has been approved by our Medical Advisory Board which is comprised of physicians, nationally reputed scientists, and faculty members from leading U.S. medical schools.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at + 1 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec8140e-08be-4d03-9115-20777d6997c5

