Therapeutic Apheresis Market to Surge at 7.2% CAGR by 2030. It’s a medical procedure extracting, purifying, and returning blood components to treat autoimmune, neurological, and hematologic conditions. Effectively alleviates symptoms, enhancing overall health.

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global therapeutic apheresis market is experiencing a surge in demand, fueled by a confluence of factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of its benefits. Therapeutic apheresis, also known as therapeutic plasma exchange or plasmapheresis, is a medical procedure involving the removal of blood from a patient, separation of specific blood components, and then returning the remaining blood to the patient. The primary objective is to treat various medical conditions by eliminating harmful substances or abnormal components from the blood. Therapeutic apheresis plays a crucial role in managing autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and certain hematological diseases.

As of the latest reports, The global therapeutic apheresis market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and thereby increase from a value of US$2.8 Billion in 2023, to US$4.6 Billion by the end of 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, advancements in apheresis technology, and the expanding application of therapeutic apheresis in diverse medical conditions.

The global expansion of the therapeutic apheresis market is driven by multiple factors. Increasing incidences of autoimmune disorders and hematologic diseases, coupled with technological advancements in medicine, fuel the demand for apheresis procedures. Healthcare professionals’ growing awareness of apheresis efficacy further contributes to market growth. The aging population, susceptible to conditions treatable with therapeutic apheresis, also propels market expansion.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33788

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$2.8 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$4.6 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 7.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 178 Pages Key Market Segments Covered Procedure Types

Technology

Application

End User

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Asahi Kasei Medical Co.

Haemonetics Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Cerus Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc.

Fresenius Kabi USA

Terumo BCT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Therakos Incorporation

Trends and Innovations:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in apheresis technology, including improved equipment and automation, are enhancing the efficiency and safety of therapeutic apheresis procedures. This trend contributes to a more widespread adoption of therapeutic apheresis across various medical specialties.

Rising Applications in Neurology: Therapeutic apheresis is finding increased applications in neurology, with the procedure being utilized for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Expansion of Indications: The expanding list of indications for therapeutic apheresis, including immune-mediated renal diseases, hematological disorders, and certain dermatological conditions, is broadening the market’s scope and driving demand.

Customization of Apheresis Procedures: The trend towards personalized medicine is influencing therapeutic apheresis procedures. Customization based on individual patient needs, such as adjusting treatment parameters and optimizing blood component removal, is gaining prominence.

Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine: Integration of remote monitoring technologies and telemedicine solutions is enhancing patient care during and after therapeutic apheresis procedures. This trend aids in real-time monitoring of patients’ responses and facilitates timely interventions.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/therapeutic-apheresis-market.asp

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases: The growing incidence of autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and multiple sclerosis, is a key driver for the therapeutic apheresis market.

Advancements in Apheresis Technology: Continuous improvements in apheresis equipment and technologies contribute to enhanced efficacy, reduced procedure times, and increased safety, driving the adoption of therapeutic apheresis.

Rising Awareness and Acceptance: Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of therapeutic apheresis in managing various medical conditions is fostering greater acceptance and utilization of these procedures.

Expanding Applications in Nephrology: The use of therapeutic apheresis in treating renal diseases, including immune-mediated glomerulonephritis and anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) disease, is a significant driver for market growth.

Market Restraints:

High Costs of Apheresis Procedures: The relatively high costs associated with therapeutic apheresis procedures, including equipment, disposables, and skilled personnel, may limit accessibility for some patients and healthcare facilities.

Limited Reimbursement Policies: Inconsistent or limited reimbursement policies for therapeutic apheresis procedures in certain regions can impede market growth, particularly in emerging economies.

Complexity of Procedures: The complexity of therapeutic apheresis procedures and the need for specialized training may pose challenges in widespread adoption, especially in regions with a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

Potential Adverse Effects: Although therapeutic apheresis is generally considered safe, there is a risk of complications such as hypotension, allergic reactions, or infections, which may contribute to apprehension among both healthcare providers and patients.

Market Opportunities:

Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in developing regions present significant opportunities for market expansion. Increased awareness, infrastructure development, and favorable regulatory environments can drive growth in these regions.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities to explore new indications for therapeutic apheresis and improve existing technologies can open doors to novel therapeutic applications and expand the market.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between healthcare institutions, technology providers, and pharmaceutical companies can facilitate the development of integrated solutions and broaden the reach of therapeutic apheresis.

Home-Based Therapeutic Apheresis: The potential for developing home-based therapeutic apheresis solutions could provide convenience for certain patient populations, thereby expanding the overall market reach.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to diverse regulatory frameworks and obtaining approvals for therapeutic apheresis procedures can pose challenges, especially for multinational companies operating in different regions.

Limited Awareness in Some Regions: In certain regions, there may be a lack of awareness about the therapeutic benefits of apheresis procedures, hindering market growth.

Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain, as witnessed during global events such as pandemics, can impact the availability of critical components and equipment needed for therapeutic apheresis procedures.

Competition from Alternative Therapies: The availability and success of alternative therapeutic options, such as immunosuppressive drugs or stem cell therapies, may present competition and impact the adoption of therapeutic apheresis.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

The therapeutic apheresis market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including major companies such as Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and others. These companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a prevalent trend, allowing companies to expand their product portfolios and enhance their technological capabilities. For instance, in the past year, Terumo BCT acquired a leading apheresis technology company, positioning itself as a key player in the market. Such strategic moves enable companies to gain a competitive edge and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

The therapeutic apheresis market can be segmented based on technology, application, procedure, and end-user. Technologies include centrifugation and membrane separation, among others. Applications range from neurology to hematology, addressing various disorders such as autoimmune diseases and metabolic disorders. The market is further categorized by procedures, including plasma exchange, leukapheresis, and erythrocytapheresis.

Understanding these segments is crucial for stakeholders to tailor their products and services to specific market needs. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is driving the demand for therapeutic apheresis, especially in the plasma exchange segment.

Top Regional Markets:

The therapeutic apheresis market exhibits geographical variations, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa being key regions. North America currently holds the largest market share, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, and increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure. Market players are strategically expanding their presence in these regions to tap into the growing opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the therapeutic apheresis market looks promising, with continued advancements in technology and an expanding array of applications. Growing awareness about the benefits of therapeutic apheresis, coupled with an increasing prevalence of diseases amenable to apheresis treatment, will drive market growth.

Moreover, ongoing research and development activities are likely to result in innovative technologies and procedures, further enhancing the efficacy and safety of therapeutic apheresis. The market is expected to witness an influx of novel products and technologies in the coming years, presenting lucrative opportunities for both existing and new market entrants.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q1: What are the key technologies driving the therapeutic apheresis market?

Q2: Which applications hold significant potential in the therapeutic apheresis market?

Q3: How is the competitive landscape evolving in the therapeutic apheresis market?

Q4: Which regions are emerging as top markets for therapeutic apheresis?

Q5: What factors are contributing to the future growth of the therapeutic apheresis market?

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number – 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com