TheRecover.com, Choosing The Right Drug Detox Center

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 22 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drug addiction is a problem that has to be resolved immediately. In most cases, patients are checked in by relatives into drug addiction treatment centers. There are also cases where the drug addict himself makes the decision. In both situations however, the challenge of detoxification is equally hard.  

Detoxification requires an immediate withdrawal from the addictive drug or drugs to rid the body of toxins left by the substance. For long time addicts, their bodies will undergo painful re-adjustments or withdrawal symptoms. These include shaking, vomiting, nausea, and profuse sweating.

Treatment of drug addiction varies according to the principles that a facility upholds. The success of the programs also largely depends on the patient and the expertise of the facility.

Choosing the Right Detox Center

Different kinds of drug abuse require different kinds of treatment. But a general guiding principle dictates the success of any drug rehabilitation programs and this is based on years of study and statistics. It has been found out that the combination of medication and counseling in a program spells the difference in patient recovery.

A detox center that understands the major role of therapeutic counseling in encouraging a patient to continue the program and prevention relapses is your best chance for recovery. Also, if the patient is suffering from multiple substance abuses, the detox center must be able to handle addressing all of them in their program.

Group counseling is an effective tool that guides an individual to full recovery. There is strength in number they say. And in the company of people struggling to win against the same disease, a patient may find the resolve to continue the fight.

An experienced and well-rounded detox center also knows the importance of family support. The center you choose must also be able to involve your family in your treatment. There are certain things that they need to understand and be guided through.

Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: 888-325-2454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f85d13ee-9ac6-4970-9939-1ca5af5aa86c 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
