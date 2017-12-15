TheRecover.com Discusses Adderall Addiction Recovery Programs

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Recover discusses the prescription medication “Adderall” used for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), often called “The Smart Pill” among college students. The medication is a stimulant which increases alertness, attention, and energy and is very similar in effect to the street drug Cocaine. Adderall is extremely easy for young people to find due to the many prescriptions that are written for it and is often used for non-medical reasons by many teens and young adults. Adderall is especially prevalent among college-age people that are looking for an edge in their studies for extending their focus longer.

Those people that are looking to use Adderall as a party drug are most at risk for Adderall addiction which often leads to other drug abuse as well. Having the ability to increase the party capability puts them at risk of increased tolerance for both Adderall and the other recreational drugs that they are taking. Tolerance is the very thing that produces an addict; once the body reaches a certain capacity to keep up the drug or the lifestyle things spin out of control and that is when the addict is born.

Adderall is a different form of addiction, one important fact that must be taken into consideration is that Adderall addiction is somewhat different than many other forms of addiction. Adderall, unlike many addictive drugs, is often prescribed to people by a doctor, usually for the treatment of ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Millions of prescriptions are written every month just in the United States alone. Further, many of those taking Adderall, which is the trade name for amphetamine mixed salts, are children who are given the drug. Often Adderall is prescribed because they have displayed symptoms that resemble hyperactivity, such as a failure to pay attention.

Adderall is a psychostimulant, which essentially means that it is a stimulant. As a result, that can mean that there are withdrawal symptoms, ranging from sleep problems and fatigue to more serious issues, such as thoughts of suicide.

Is it possible to recover from Adderall addiction? The answer is “yes.” Any process of recovery is one where immediate action must be taken. A failure to enter a recovery program will only prolong one’s addiction. If you are addicted to Adderall or have a loved one or family member that is addicted to this drug, then don’t delay in getting that individual the help that he or she needs. For more information about Adderall Addiction, please visit our Adderall abuse page here: https://www.therecover.com/adderall-addiction-recovery-programs/

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
