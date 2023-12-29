Many homes in Jimboomba are still without power. Now temperatures are nearing 40C, and more storms are forecastInside an unassuming hall in Jimboomba, north-west of Queensland’s Gold Coast, Sarah Weir is offering a reprieve from the heat, cool drinks and food, wifi, and even her shoulder to cry on.“There’s been some tears,” she says. Continue reading…
