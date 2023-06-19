Rise in demand for thermal energy systems (TES) to manage intermittency aspect of solar and wind energy is anticipated to bolster market growth. Consistent efforts by governments and energy industry stakeholders to develop efficient and sustainable methods of storing thermal energy are expected to accelerate market growth in the next few years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global thermal energy storage market was valued at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2031.

Thermal Energy Storage Market to Reach US$ 22.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increase in installation of thermal energy storage (TES) in concentrated solar power (CSP) plants is anticipated to propel the market

Rise in demand for advanced energy storage methods, especially sensible heat storage technology, can be ascribed to benefits such as ease of storage of thermal energy and simplicity of the technique used

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust market growth in the near future, due to surge in adoption of TES systems in industrial processes and HVAC for buildings in the region

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 22.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 16.3% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 183 Pages Market Segmentation Technology, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Calmac, Evapco, McDermott International Ltd,

Goss Engineering Inc, Trane Technologies Inc,,

Brenmiller Energy, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Azelio, Abengoa Solar S.A., BrightSource Energy Inc.

Competition Landscape of Thermal Energy Storage Market

Leading players are focusing on technology advancements to increase their market share. Prominent companies in the market are

Calmac

Evapco

McDermott International Ltd.

Goss Engineering Inc.

Trane Technologies Inc

Brenmiller Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Azelio

Abengoa Solar S.A.

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Advancement in Energy Storage Methods for Renewable Energy: Significant development of thermal energy storage technologies for usage in building applications presents significant business opportunities for companies in the global thermal energy storage industry. The trend is likely to lead to considerable reduction of energy demand of any building, since stored energy can be later used for space conditioning, water heating, and refrigeration for HVAC applications. Rapid utilization of concentrating solar power (CSP) system to generate clean, renewable energy is expected to augment market outlook. Rise in usage of solar energy to generate clean electricity is anticipated to bolster the adoption of thermal energy storage systems.

Key Growth Drivers

Increase in shift toward sustainable energy storage to meet the rise in demand for energy around the globe is a key driver of the thermal energy storage market. According to recent business statistics, primary energy consumption is projected to rise by 48.0% by 2040.

Rapid depletion of fossil resources and focus of governments of several countries on decarbonization of industries are accelerating the adoption of a range of renewable energies such as solar and wind energies. Continuous focus on installation of thermal energy storage technology in renewable energy technology systems is a key factor that helps remove intermittency in their generation.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is a key market for thermal energy storage. The region accounted for leading market share in 2020. It is anticipated to retain its prominence by the end of the forecast period. Rapid adoption of thermal energy storage systems in industrial applications is expected to propel the market in North America. Furthermore, state and federal governments of the U.S. are promoting the commercialization and utilization of next-generation energy storage technologies. This is anticipated to accelerate market development. Rise in deployment of renewable energy technologies across North America is also likely to drive the market.

Growth in installation of thermal energy storage systems in buildings is projected to augment market development in North America. Rapid development of hybrid TES systems presents lucrative business opportunities to companies in the thermal energy storage market. Sensible thermal energy storage technologies constitute a significant share of all thermal energy storage systems installed in North America in recent years.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record robust growth from 2023 to 2031. Rise in generation of renewable energies is expected to boost the thermal energy storage market in the region.

Segmentation

The global thermal energy storage market is segmented based on

Technology

Sensible Heat

Latent Heat

Thermochemical Heat

End-user

Commercial and Industrial

Utilities

Residential

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

