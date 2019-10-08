Thermal Paper Market to cross USD 5.6 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America thermal paper market share exceeded above 30% in 2018 and is expected to achieve high growth rate owing to stern regulatory guidelines to trace and display even minute information of packed food products, prescription drugs and logistics.

The Thermal Paper Market demand is forecast to exceed US$ 5.6 billion by 2025; according to growth analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc. The thermal paper market will witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to rapid expansion of retail industry and e-commerce platforms. Increasing shopping for goods online has surged labelling production for better clarity and accurate product pricing to individuals. Labelling of online sold goods, increasing bank cards usage over cash has forced upon the retail receipt printing. Digital receipt technology enables speed up check out process, stores transactional history and reduces potential fraudulent cost. Long cash receipts also attract customers for subsequent purchases by printing advertisements, referrals, offers and loyalty coupons.

Proliferation of non-coated paper tickets, tags and POS receipt to accentuate thermal paper market share

Extensive requirement of non-fading, long shelf life, quality documents during the transactional procedures involving insurance receipts, accounting, and public safety, contributes to the adoption of non-coated printing. Versatility of the thermal paper enables the use of small hand-held POS devices to print tickets and receipts on the spot. POS terminals offer quick contactless payment services where purchases are made by waving card over the reading machine and generating digital receipts. These systems are being preferred among retail and consumer goods industries since it offers rapid “tap and go” transactions, which eases payment convenience to shoppers.

Thermal transfer technology spurring the print head and label life

Thermal transfer technology accounted over 40% thermal paper market revenue share in 2018. It is preferred as ideal business choice for printing UL Recognized Film, shelf marking, outdoor usage, cold storage and product identification barcode labels on variety of mediums. Thermal printing is witnessing maximum growth due to its ability to act as buffer between the print head elements and the label material. Printer ribbons contain a back-coating which function to improve print head life by reducing static and friction between rough substrates.

This printing technology allows label printing at variant temperatures and retains print quality and readability for an extended period of time under extreme light and chemical contact. For instance, long life of labels used in pharmaceutical, hazardous and construction supply chain is essential to maintain readability for an indeterminate amount of time.

Lottery and gaming tickets to witness fastest growth rate over 11%

The lottery and gaming tickets thermal paper market application segment is projected to grow sharply over the forecast timeline. Thermal paper witness high penetration rate in the entertainment industry for the lottery and game ticket printing. The demand for entertainment tickets will increase in the near future due to flourishing casinos, sports and gaming industry in Asian and European countries. Increasing governmental initiatives to portray south-east Asian countries as a gaming hub will provide maximum avenues to the industry growth by 2025.

Regulatory compliance for authentic packed and labeled products accelerating business growth in the U.S.

North America dominated the thermal paper market with a revenue share of above 30% in 2018 due to stern regulatory guidelines to trace and display even minute information of packed food products, prescription drugs and logistics. Since packaging structure and graphic design reflects the product appearance, however, it offers limited protection from counterfeiting and diversion.

In 2016, the California Department of Consumer Affairs Board of Pharmacy enacted e-pedigree law to provide packaging, labeling and transactional details across supply chain. Enterprises in the region are forced to collect information regarding their product and maintain in an electronic pedigree (e-document) to avoid concerns regarding forging.

Printing of unique 2D data matric codes via thermal receipts on shipping products assists in proper data maintenance through digital forms. U.S. FDA is enhancing variable data codes and package serialization regular implementation to control the spread of unsafe domestic and imported food and prevent illness outbreaks. Significant adoption of thermal transfer technology for printing on flexible packaging materials including plastic, foil films and paper labels to provide maximum industry growth by 2025.

The market is witnessing fierce competition and tight margins since profitability depends upon raw materials costs and higher economies of scale in production. The companies operating in the global market are focusing on offering new products and services to gain market share. As the demand for thermal paper is anticipated to rise sharply, market competition will become more intense with key vendors focusing more on aggressive pricing and diversified business strategies. Key players in thermal paper market share including Hansol Paper, Appvion, Inc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Koehler Group and Jujo Thermal control a major share of the overall industry.

