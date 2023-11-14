The growth of demand for thermal barcode printers in the supply chain process is increasing effectively along with growing concerns about product safety and anti-counterfeiting, along with the rising use of thermal printing technology in the most recent on-demand printing applications leads to driving the demand for the market.

NEWARK, DEL, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 434.3 million in 2023, the adoption of thermal printing in Korea is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecasted period. Projections indicate that the net revenue derived from thermal printer sales is poised to escalate to US$ 694.9 million by 2033, reflecting a promising trajectory for the thermal printing market in Korea.

The thermal printing industry in Korea is experiencing a robust surge, marked by dynamic shifts and trends that are reshaping the landscape of this cutting-edge sector. This comprehensive analysis unveils key insights, trends, and developments driving the demand for thermal printing in Korea.

Key Insights on the Thermal Printing Sector of Korea:

The Korean thermal printing sector has witnessed unprecedented growth, driven by a surge in demand for efficient and eco-friendly printing solutions. The adoption of thermal printing technologies has permeated various industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, and more. The shift towards paperless initiatives and the need for high-speed, reliable printing solutions have positioned thermal printing as a frontrunner in the modern business landscape.

Top Key Trends Influencing Demand for Thermal Printing in Korea:

Sustainability Takes Center Stage: In line with global trends, Korean businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainability. Thermal printing, with its direct thermal and thermal transfer technologies, eliminates the need for traditional ink or toner, resulting in a more eco-friendly printing solution. Companies are recognizing the environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness of thermal printing, driving a surge in adoption.

Rise of E-commerce: The thriving e-commerce sector in Korea is fueling demand for efficient labeling and barcode printing. Thermal printing, known for its high-quality and durable labels, has become the preferred choice for e-commerce businesses looking to enhance operational efficiency and provide a seamless customer experience.

Advancements in Technology: Continuous innovation in thermal printing technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry. The integration of RFID technology, enhanced connectivity options, and improved print speeds are catering to the evolving needs of businesses. These technological advancements are contributing to the growing adoption of thermal printing solutions across diverse sectors.

“The thermal printing sector in Korea is at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainability. The convergence of these factors is propelling the industry to new heights, with businesses across diverse sectors recognizing the value of thermal printing in enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact” Says, Sudip Saha, managing director and MD at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Category-wise Insights:

Retail: The retail sector in Korea is witnessing a surge in demand for on-demand and high-quality labeling solutions. Thermal printers are enabling retailers to streamline operations, improve inventory management, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Healthcare: In the healthcare industry, the need for accurate and durable labeling is critical. Thermal printing technology ensures the creation of legible and long-lasting labels for medications, patient records, and laboratory samples, contributing to the efficiency and safety of healthcare processes.

Logistics and Transportation: With the emphasis on traceability and efficiency in logistics, thermal printing has become indispensable. The sector is leveraging thermal printers for shipping labels, tracking information, and inventory management, reducing errors and enhancing overall supply chain visibility.

Competitive Landscape:

The thermal printing market in Korea is characterized by intense competition and a diverse array of players. Key market participants include

Zebra Technologies Co., Ltd.

Honeywell (formerly Datamax-O’Neil)

Sato Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Printronix Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Co., Ltd.

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.

Citizen Systems

Epson Korea

Sam4S Korea

Sewoo Electronics Co., Ltd.

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Each striving to innovate and capture a significant share of the expanding market. Product diversification, strategic partnerships, and a focus on sustainability are emerging as key strategies for companies looking to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

Recent Developments:

The industry has witnessed several notable developments, including [Brief Overview of Recent Developments]. These milestones underscore the dynamism of the thermal printing sector in Korea and its ability to adapt to changing market demands.

Key Segmentations:

By Printer Type:

Barcode Printer

POS Printer

Kiosk & Ticket Printer

RFID Printer

Card Printer

By Printing Technology:

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer

By End Use Industry:

Retail & Wholesale

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Other End-Use Industries

By Key City/Province:

South Gyeongsang

North Jeolla

South Jeolla

Jeju

Rest of Korea

