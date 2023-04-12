A surge in adoption of sustainable heat management technology in the industrial sector, especially in power plant and semiconductor industries, is expected to drive the usage of thermosiphon cooling system

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – An increase in the adoption of advanced thermal management systems in several applications, including e-mobility, data centers, and power plants, is expected to propel the thermosiphon cooling system market.

Surge in adoption of thermosiphon technology in industrial battery pack cooling applications is anticipated to augment market size. The global thermosiphon cooling system market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031-end.

A surge in demand for customized cooling systems in various industrial and commercial sectors is estimated to offer significant revenues to companies in the global thermosiphon cooling system industry. Companies are focusing on the development of novel thermosiphon technology to cater to the rise in demand for high-power cooling systems in the industrial sector.

An increase in adoption of thermosiphon cooling system in modern electronics, such as e-mobility applications, is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the market.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 1.6 Bn Estimated Value USD 2.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 3.9% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 179 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application, Tank Capacity, Design, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Sustainable Hybrid Cooling Systems : Rapid increase in trend of adopting sustainable thermal management systems is expected to augment the market. Surge in demand for sustainable hybrid cooling has bolstered thermosiphon technology applications and augmented the market value in the past few years. The rise in adoption of thermosiphon system in battery pack cooling is expected to fuel thermosiphon cooling system market growth. Based on design, the vertical segment is projected to hold the leading share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in application of vertical design in novel cooling systems in industrial and commercial applications is expected to drive the segment.

: Rapid increase in trend of adopting sustainable thermal management systems is expected to augment the market. Surge in demand for sustainable hybrid cooling has bolstered thermosiphon technology applications and augmented the market value in the past few years. Surge in Adoption of Thermosiphon Cooling System in Data Centers: Significant rate of installation of thermosiphon hybrid cooling system in high-performance data centers in many countries is anticipated to bolster the market. Developed countries such as the U.S. are focusing on installing thermosiphon cooling system in data centers to reduce energy and water usage. Thermosiphon cooler hybrid system is energy-efficient and facilitates large on-site water savings. These benefits make the cooling system environmentally sustainable.

Key Drivers

Rapid increase in demand for sustainable thermal management system in several industrial and commercial sectors is a key driver of the global thermosiphon cooling system market. Steady expansion of end-use industries, especially IT & telecommunication, semiconductor, and power, is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Rise in investments in modern thermal management for high-power cooling applications in data centers is likely to propel the market. Increase in trend of preference for thermosiphon cooling technology in high-volume cooling in large corporations and institutions is estimated to offer significant business opportunities to market players

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. The rise in demand for advanced and sustainable thermal management systems in the industrial sector is expected to propel the market in the region. Growth in the application of thermosiphon cooling technology in data centers, telecommunication, and semiconductor industries in developed countries is likely to fuel market development in the next few years. A surge in demand for environmentally sustainable and advanced cooling systems in commercial applications in the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to bolster market growth in North America.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers of thermosiphon cooling system are collaborating with companies in end-use industries to strengthen their market position. They are launching advanced thermosiphon cooling technologies in order to gain a competitive edge over others in the next few years.

Prominent companies operating in the thermosiphon cooling system market are

Boyd Corporation,

Johnson Controls,

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.,

EagleBurgmann,

Calysos SA,

INTERTEC-Hess GmBH,

Munters Corporation,

Envicool, and Star Refrigeration Group.

Thermosiphon Cooling System Market Segmentation

Type

Direct

Circular

Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Tank Capacity

Below 10 L

10 L – 25 L

26 L – 50 L

Above 50 L

Application

Battery Pack Cooling

Cooling Silicone Pad

E-mobility

Data Centers

Telecommunication

Power Plants

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

