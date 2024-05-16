Three university presidents will be summoned to Capitol Hill next week to testify as part of the House Education and the Workforce Committee’s investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.

The heads of Northwestern University, the University of California, Los Angeles and Rutgers University will participate in a May 23 hearing titled, “Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos,” committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said recently.

