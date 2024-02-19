Over the course of a few months, former President Donald Trump has secured wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada during the first contests of the 2024 presidential nomination calendar.
“We want to thank the great people of Iowa,” he said in a caucus victory speech in Des Moines. The former president stood at 51% of the ballots and captured the majority of the votes on caucus night.
Following his victory in New Hampshire, Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman, &#
