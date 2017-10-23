Thinfilm Announces First Customer in the Film and Publishing Industry

NFCSwag using Thinfilm’s NFC solution to facilitate direct mobile connections

between movie/book firms and their consumers

OSLO, Norway, October 23, 2017 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced NFCSwag as a new customer, its first in the film and publishing industry. Clients of NFCSwag will be able to leverage Thinfilm’s NFC solutions to connect directly with consumers and deliver targeted content and unique mobile experiences – all with the simple tap of a smartphone.

“Our collaboration with NFCSwag is our first partnership within the fast-paced media-marketing space,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “We’re pleased that they selected our NFC solution as the foundation of their market offering.”

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication – all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm’s roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About NFCSwag

NFCSwag specializes in bringing physical and digital worlds together for brands by creating human connection through “phygital” networks. Using unique strategies and alliances for deploying, monetizing and optimizing NFC marketing, promotional swag and traditional digital campaigns, we’re able to offer a revolutionary approach to how people connect.

What makes us unique is our proprietary Story Integrated Marketing(TM) technology around messaging and inbound engagement. Combined with the power of live analytics, episodic or geographical campaigns and rich content, there are endless opportunities to captivate audiences at multiple levels.

The synchronization of a marketing message to its audience creates magnetic alignments between them, that when bonded together with NFCSwag compels audiences to Tap-In!.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

