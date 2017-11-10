Thinfilm Financial Report Third Quarter 2017

Enclosed is the interim report for the third quarter of 2017 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2017 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.

For more information contact:

Ole Ronny Thorsnes, CFO: +47 91 86 66 97 / [email protected]

9 November 2017

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16c30685-1d11-412e-b39a-52e8fd4a9662