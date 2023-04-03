thINK Ahead 2023 registration is now open to all Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers. The annual inkjet user event, to be held July 17-19, 2023, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida, brings Canon Solutions America inkjet customers and industry experts together for networking, demos, and educational sessions, with the objective of accelerating success for Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers. thINK Ahead attendees can also expect a special “un-keynote” performance by Freestyle+, lively evening events, and health and wellness activities, all designed to help foster the spirit of connecting as a community to learn and share best practices.

thINK Ahead 2023 will kick off with a special “un-keynote” by Freestyle+. Freestyle+ began as Speechless Inc. and FLS Academy: two entities with a common mission to build authenticity and confidence through improvisation. This unique program was born in 2018 when Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, and Andrew Bancroft (all members of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Freestyle Love Supreme) founded the FLS Academy to foster diverse creative voices using improvised freestyle rap. In 2022, the global pandemic brought long-simmering feelings of disconnection, loneliness, and burnout to a boiling point. Speechless and FLSA saw an opportunity to make connection, confidence, creativity, and mental fitness a part of people’s daily lives—at a time when the world needed a little levity, and our brains needed a little love. So, the two merged their talents to create freestyle+: a team with deep industry experience, and an even deeper roster of talent.

During the event, thINK Ahead attendees will be able to choose from a variety of educational sessions including workforce development and retention strategies, postal regulations, sustainability, robotics, profitability strategies, keys to maintaining a healthy business, and more. Additional learning opportunities will be available in the Partner Pavilion, with Canon Solutions America inkjet partners on site to share comprehensive inkjet solutions in lively partner discussions and in thINK theater presentations.

The learning will be teamed with well-known and loved fun and lively evening events and a variety of health and wellness activities. In addition, Canon Solutions America will share an update on the print industry and innovative inkjet technologies and will throw open their doors to thINK Ahead attendees who want to come early or stay after the event to view demos and tour the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center. While at the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center, thINK Ahead attendees can get inkjet inspiration at the Inkjet Print Innovation Wall, a display of innovative inkjet print projects submitted by Canon Solutions America inkjet customers.

Attendees shared their thoughts after thINK Ahead 2022 :

“This has been a fantastic conference, it was my first year coming, and has been everything I heard it was and hoped it would be—print industry executives, competitors, non-competitors, all coming together and talking candidly about the industry, the issues we face today and how they are handling them. It has sparked new ideas and inspiration and I’ll head back to the office with fresh perspective and insight that will help us move forward.” – Kirby Mathias, Plant Manager, Bookmasters

“Attending a conference like thINK allows me to ‘re-sharpen’ the saw so to speak, especially from being in an environment with the best of the best in the industry.” – Melvin Scott, Print Solutions, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

“This conference is different, more intimate, than your typical industry conference, with better networking opportunities that enable you to talk to people 1:1 and build genuine, sincere customer relationships on a more personal level. thINK Ahead is definitely different than any conference I’ve ever been to and the value of being here is clear.” – Mauro Valle, Regional Sales Manager & Solutions Manager with Platinum Partner Muller Martini.

“While BCC Software has sponsored thINK Ahead every year, this is my first time to attend, and it has been more than I expected. When you hear ‘user conference’ you don’t think leadership conference, and that is exactly what this is, a conference where industry leaders come together to talk about where we going and how we can adapt and change to gain momentum.” —Matthew Lauer, Senior PreSales Engineer, with Gold Partner BCC Software.

“I’ve attended thINK every year, it is an extremely valuable conference for print industry leaders. Sessions are always relevant to what we are currently facing in the industry and attendees are open and honest and willing to share and discuss ideas. thINK Ahead is one event I don’t want to miss.” – Angela Hipelius, CEO, Liberty Creative Solutions.

To learn more about thINK and thINK Ahead 2023, visit thINKForum.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

