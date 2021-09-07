Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope

Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Steps Toward Peace in Asia: Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula

Washington, DC, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

 

MEDIA ALERT

 

Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope

Steps Toward Peace in Asia: Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula

  

A wide range of challenges stand in the way of building a stable and relatively peaceful global order for the 21st Century. Recent events related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan underscore this fact.

Of critical importance to the geopolitical dynamics of our time is the ongoing crisis on the Korean Peninsula, which impacts East Asia and the rest of the world. While efforts toward peace have prevented another war in Northeast Asia, the potential for conflict still remains and would involve the U.S., China, Russia, and Japan. It is time for a new strategy to move toward reconciliation and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

 

Who: Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope online is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (upf.org)

When: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 8:30 p.m. EDT, USA (Live broadcast from South Korea, Sunday, September 12, 2021)

What: Inaugurated in 2020, the Rally of Hope is a series of live-streamed online productions using advanced augmented reality technology to connect millions of global viewers. Featuring prominent world leaders and captivating entertainment, the Rally of Hope is uplifting, actionable and faith-based.

Why:  This new and unique program empowers the ordinary citizen who seeks meaningful change in their personal life, family, community, and even globally, by participating in a movement which transcends political, religious, racial, and ideological boundaries.

Previous Rallies of Hope have provided a platform for top experts to speak about the complex issues facing our planet, including: climate change, geopolitical hotspots, challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, honoring veterans of the Korean War on its 70th anniversary, the role of faith in peacebuilding, and much more.

The theme of the Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope is “Steps Toward Peace in Asia: Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.” Although the Armistice Agreement brought an end to the hostilities, the Korean Peninsula continues to be a “storm center” for peace and security in the region. World leaders will speak about the risks and opportunities of resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula and steps toward peace in Asia.

Keynote Speakers: Kingdom of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, European Commission President José Manuel Barroso (2004-2014), Republic of the Philippines President Gloria Arroyo (2000-2010), Republic of India Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (1996-1997), and Republic of Serbia President Nataša Mićić (2002-2004). UPF Co-Founder Hak Ja Han Moon will offer a special message of hope in her Founder’s Address.

 

Where: The Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope may be accessed through any smart device, streaming live on social media platforms and at http://www.rallyofhope.us
 

Media Contact: Dr. William Selig, Communications Director, Universal Peace Federation

+1(240) 274-1744, [email protected]

CONTACT: Larry Moffitt
Universal Peace Federation USA
202-669-0387
[email protected]

Dr. William Selig
Universal Peace Federation USA
240-274-1744
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.