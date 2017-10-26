ThinkProxi Announces Famous Beale Street Implemented Beacon Technology

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThinkProxi LLC, an international location-intelligence technology company, recently announced they were selected to build an app and implement beacon technology on the world-famous Beale Street in Memphis, TN.

“We wanted to provide a more interactive experience to our visitors,” says Jon Shivers, Director of Beale Street. “The buildings on Beale Street are rich in history, which we can share through beacon technology. In addition, we can showcase the offerings of our restaurants, shops, and bars through our new app, in real-time.”

Beale Street’s free app includes an interactive map, a historic walking tour, and listings for bar and restaurants, retail shops, events and live music.

Blake Higgins, ThinkProxi’s Director of Implementation, is confident the app will enrich the visitor experience. “Visitors, and especially Millennials, have smartphones. Our app and the corresponding beacons enable them to access the information they want to know directly on their phones. Some are interested in history, while others want to know who is performing at a nightclub, and still others are curious about the promotions and coupons being offered. It’s easy for the app’s administrator to change or add information, so nothing is outdated or incorrect. Beale Street’s app lets each visitor build their own unique experience.”

Beale Street’s app premiered in September and can be downloaded from either Google Play or the Apple store.

About Beale Street

Beale Street is a street in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee, which runs from the Mississippi River to East Street, a distance of approximately 1.8 miles. It is a significant location in the city’s history, as well as in the history of the blues.

Beale Street is Tennessee’s most-visited attraction and has been named “America’s Most Iconic Street” by USAToday.

Today, the blues clubs and restaurants that line Beale Street are major tourist attractions in Memphis. Festivals and outdoor concerts periodically bring large crowds to the street and its surrounding areas.

About ThinkProxi

ThinkProxi is a digital marketing and interactive platform for attractions, festivals, and venues. The sophisticated application of ThinkProxi integrated technology enables attractions to track behavior as well as numbers of visitors, benefitting both the business and the guest. Visitors can interact digitally with every micro-location within the attraction. This type of collaboration between guest and attraction leads to expansion and innovation of business as well as builds loyalty, repeat visits, and greater spending per visitor.

Visit their website for more information, or follow them on Twitter, connect with them on LinkedIn, or like them on FaceBook.

