Sue Wong Group Red Carpet 02-27-2024 photo credit: Sheri Determan

Los Angeles, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Third Annual Outstanding Asian American Women Who Dared Charity Event, held at the Taglyan Complex on February 27. 2024 in Los Angeles, shone a spotlight on the achievements of Asian American women across various sectors. This prestigious event, co-presented by the China Institute in America and the Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation, and chaired by Yue-Sai Kan—celebrated by People magazine as “the most famous woman in China” and dubbed “the Queen of the Middle Kingdom” by Time magazine—featured renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur Sue Wong as one of its distinguished honorees. The event was also Emceed by Actor and Film Producer Archie Kao.

Sue Wong, the visionary founder of the Sue Wong fashion empire, delivered a powerful and deeply personal speech that stood out as a highlight of the evening. Her speech took the audience on an inspirational journey from her humble beginnings in the Taishan region of southern China to her rise to international acclaim in the American fashion industry. Wong’s story is one of resilience and perseverance, embodying the ethos of dreaming big and overcoming adversity. She emphasized the cyclical nature of success and failure, sharing her belief that “Conflict and adversity are blessings in disguise” and showcasing her ability to rise not once but three times from the ashes like a Phoenix. Ms. Wong underscored the importance of following one’s bliss, a principle taught by one of her favorite teachers, Joseph Campbell.

In her speech, Wong proudly proclaimed, “I am completely self-made,” highlighting her self-reliance and the creative spirit that has fueled her career. She also spoke about her future aspirations, including the Sue Wong Fashion Museum, her biopic “RED LOTUS,” various book projects, and her dream of designing a tropical retreat in Hawaii. Wong’s message was a call to action for all to pursue their dreams with passion and resilience, and to support one another in creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Sue Wong’s closing wish for a “Happy New fortuitous year of the Dragon” added a celebratory note to her powerful oration that captivated the attendees.

The event also featured appearances by famed music producer Robin DiMaggio, who expressed his support for Wong’s work, and a glamorous runway moment where Wong was escorted to receive her award by her Sue Wong models Anna Gupta and Jazzika Kile, showcasing her unique fashion designs.

The evening concluded with an uplifting performance by singer Josh Moreland, leaving attendees inspired and energized.

For more information about Sue Wong and her world of beauty magic transformation, and her iconic creations, please visit: www.suewong.com Facebook: Sue Wong Official.

For more information about music producer and composer Robin DiMaggio, please visit: www.dimaggiointernational.com

About the Honorees

Anne Shih serves as the Chairwoman of the Board at the Bowers Museum; Chanel Miller is recognized both as a writer and an artist; Dr. J. Jean Cui is the Co-founder, President, and CEO of BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc.; Janet Yang holds the prestigious position of President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Congresswoman Judy Chu is known for her political leadership and advocacy; Lisa Lu is a legendry and talented actress; Lu Zhang is the visionary Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Fund; Maya Rogers leads as CEO of Tetris and is a Partner of Blue Startups, blending gaming with entrepreneurial success; Shirley Wang, is the Co-founder of The Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation and the Founder and CEO of Plastpro Inc. Sue Wongis the Founder and designer of her eponymous fashion brand, Sue Wong Fashion. Together, these remarkable women span a diverse range of fields, from arts and politics to science and business, each contributing uniquely to their respective domains.

About the Digital Icon Award Winners

Additionally, the event highlighted the “Digital Icon Award,” which was dedicated to women in the Asian American community excelling in social media and that are well known Influencers. Winners included Ellen Min, Emily Mei, JEENIE, Kylie, LEENDA, Lucia, Nava Rose, Shuang Hu, and Wengie, recognized for their talents in dance, choreography, character comedy, nutrition, observational comedy, visual effects, fashion design, comedy skits, and music, respectively​​.

About the Distinguished Guests

Mr. Michael Chow of Mr. Chows Restaurant in Beverly Hills; Maki Hsieh of Asian Hall of Fame; Elizabeth Segerstrom of South Coast Plaza; Zehra Sun of MDSUN Skin Care; Jimmy Wu of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel; Master Chef Helene An of Crustacean Restaurant; Maryam Morrison of The Eden Magazine; Influencer Gabrielle Williams Choo, Amelia Tu – Miss Universe Canada 2022; and Jin Ye – Miss Universe China 2013.

About The Third Annual Outstanding Asian American Women Event

The event, attended by over 260 distinguished guests, including leaders in business, entertainment, and philanthropy, underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of Asian American women, especially in a climate of heightened anti-Asian sentiments. It was a night of inspiration, celebration, and a reaffirmation of the community’s collective commitment to breaking barriers and fostering a world where every woman can dare to achieve her fullest potential. It was a powerful reminder of the impact that determined individuals can have on the world. Each honoree’s story, marked by perseverance, creativity, and leadership, left the audience inspired and hopeful for the future.

About Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation

The Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation is dedicated to fostering global respect, tolerance, and cultural inclusivity. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #4, focusing on inclusive education and lifelong learning for all. The foundation emphasizes understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures, especially in Asian, Pacific Island, and Middle Eastern regions, through various media formats and educational initiatives. It champions the arts, humanities, and culture, offering scholarships and programs for the youth. By combating discrimination and promoting tolerance, the foundation aims to connect and inspire people worldwide. For more info, visit: www.YusaiKanOneWorldFoundation.org.

About China Institute in America

Founded in New York City in 1926 by American educators John Dewey, Paul Monroe, and Chinese scholars Hu Shi and Kuo Ping-Wen, China Institute in America is an internationally renowned U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to deepening the world’s understanding of China through programs in art, business, cuisine, culture, and education. For more info, visit: https://chinainstitute.org.

Attachment

Sue Wong Group Red Carpet 02-27-2024

CONTACT: Jackie Lewis Media 818-720-4221