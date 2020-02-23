Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy

A third passenger from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan died on Sunday, authorities said, as the government promised to introduce fresh steps to contain the outbreak.
