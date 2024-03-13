No Labels on Thursday is expected to take another step toward forming a bipartisan presidential ticket in November’s general election.
That’s when the centrist group is scheduled to announce the selection process for how a potential candidate will be chosen.
The developments come as No Labels is in discussions with former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia to possibly lead their so-called “unity” ticket, sources confirm to Fox News.
No Lab
