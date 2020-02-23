Third person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy: official

A third person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, a regional official said on Sunday, as the government struggles to contain an outbreak of the illness in the north of the country with more than 130 cases reported since Friday.
