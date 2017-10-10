Third quarter 2017 statement of the Gemalto liquidity contract

Amsterdam, October 10, 2017 – Gemalto N.V. (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO, “Gemalto”) hereby reports on the transactions carried out under the Gemalto liquidity contract independently managed by Exane BNP Paribas.

During the third quarter of 2017, i.e. from July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017 (included), the following transactions were carried out by Exane BNP Paribas under the liquidity contract:

534,975 Gemalto shares were purchased during 60 trading days for an average daily amount of € 399,259

486,995 Gemalto shares were sold during 60 trading days for an average daily amount of € 370,227

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

