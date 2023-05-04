BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thirdera , a leading provider of workflow-enabled services and solutions for ServiceNow users, announces that CEO Jason Wojahn has been named a Mountain West region finalist for the 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. Wojahn was selected by an independent panel of judges for his ability to build long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

In fewer than three years, Wojahn has established Thirdera as an Elite-level ServiceNow partner with over 4,000 ServiceNow and industry certifications and accreditations. As the largest pure-play ServiceNow partner in the world, Thirdera offers industry expertise that is unmatched and world-class innovation to help companies accelerate their growth and productivity via transformation, digitization and automation.

Thirdera has recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of several ServiceNow certified offerings including a cybersecurity solution that consolidates submitted phishing incidents, automates manual steps and surfaces enriched threat data, and a public sector offering that streamlines service management for government agencies that want a modern digital experience.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and dedicated to the process of helping companies maximize the value of their ServiceNow investment,” said Wojahn. “The company we’ve built is a reflection of the vision our customers have to fully utilize ServiceNow within their organizations and the hard work, experience and expertise of our global, ServiceNow-certified team.”

Regional Entrepreneur Of The Year award winners will be announced June 17. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, enabling customers to leverage the power of the ServiceNow platform through workflow-enabled services and solutions. Founded in 2021, Thirdera has quickly become an industry leader, evident by the following recognitions: Major Contender in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, 2022 ServiceNow Global Emerging Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, and 2023 ServiceNow Americas IT Workflow Partner of the Year. As the largest global pure-play ServiceNow partner, Thirdera offers unmatched industry expertise and world-class innovation to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity via transformation, digitization, and automation. Visit www.thirdera.com for more information.