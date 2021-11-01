Breaking News
This Festive Season LAXMI, The #1 South Asian Food Brand, Launches Its New Brand Advertisement Featuring Bollywood Celebrity Shilpa Shetty

It’s time to celebrate happiness once again with Laxmi’s new launch in North America 

New York City, United States, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laxmi, the most favoured South Asian food brand in North America is everyone’s 1st choice to prepare ethnic delicacies and quench the taste buds for desi khana from their home country while being away from home. Known for providing authentic ethnic food products, Laxmi is dedicated to keeping South Asian culinary traditions alive and thriving. Offering an extraordinary assortment of South Asian food products in the ambient and frozen categories, this food brand makes sure you are never far from scrumptious desi food. 

Food and flavours are the real sentiments that hold people back to their roots, to their motherland. With the mind often travelling back to the happy days of sneaking out to savour Indian delicacies, food products from Laxmi will never let you miss your home country. From laddoos made in pure ghee to rich in aroma and the authentic flavoured basmati biryani, feel the taste of home in the most accessible way.

Along with stunning Shilpa Shetty, Laxmi has unveiled its new advertisement in North America to create a legacy to remember. This megastar’s transition towards health, wellness and her culinary interest fit extremely well with the South Asian Food Brand. 

The latest campaign focuses on the diaspora’s journey, their big and small successes, and how Laxmi has been there for them through it all. The challenges of the past 1 ½  years have taught us that nothing is more important than family and cooking was one way we all stayed positive and connected. It inspired us to make lifestyle changes that prioritise health and family while remaining true to our traditional culture. 

This is why the message is  – 

Waqt Aa Gaya Hai to turn over a new leaf, to embrace the positive, and be a true warrior! It is time to take our destiny into our hands, to spell our dreams as our heart understands. It is time to bring home foods that stand for quality and purity; it is time to bring home a brand you have trusted for over 50 years. A brand that has been your #1 choice for celebrations big and small! It is time to bring Laxmi Home!

Website: https://laxmihos.com

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/this-festive-season-laxmi-the-1-south-asian-food-brand-launches-its-new-brand-advertisement-featuring-bollywood-celebrity-shilpa-shetty.html

