Sen. Eric Schmitt is pushing to ensure measures to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs within the Pentagon are included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), telling Fox News Digital the current focus has a “negative impact” on military recruitment and readiness.
Schmitt, R-Mo., was successful in getting a number of amendments included in the version of the NDAA that recently passed the Senate Armed Services Committee — including a
