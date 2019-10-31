‘This is going to sting’: Bitter disappointment for heavy-favorite Houston

With a 2-0 lead and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke putting up a strong showing in front of a fired-up, home turf Game 7 crowd, a second World Series title appeared more tantalizingly close than ever for the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
