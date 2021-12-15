This is the Year to Attend HCSS UGM 2022

With New Infrastructure Funding & Ongoing Workforce Shortage Looming, Leading Construction Companies Share Best Practices & Gain Education to Fast-Track Growth

HCSS Logo HCSS Logo

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces it will host its annual User’s Group Meeting (UGM) on both January 31 – Feb. 3, 2022, and Feb. 21 – 24, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. Over 140 classes to fast-track growth in many roles, from executives to project managers to estimators, are available.

“This is the year you should come to the UGM,” said Tom Webb, VP of Strategic Initiatives & Customer Relations at HCSS. “The ongoing workforce shortage means many companies are going to be looking to double or triple the productivity of their current workforce to keep pace with the industry. HCSS helps businesses increase efficiency and productivity by automating processes, providing better data, and improving communications so you will dominate the competition.”

The HCSS User’s Group Meeting will help businesses to:

Get the most out of their existing software investments

Reward and grow top performers’ careers to retain them

Explore ways companies could be increasing the productivity of employees that company leaders may not be thinking about

Give feedback to shape HCSS software to fit your workflow and processes

Gain insight on industry trends and learn best practices

Attendees will be able to talk to hundreds of other contractors about how they are using HCSS software as well as other technology to improve their businesses. Customers also have their voices heard at product town halls where HCSS software development and executives work together with customers to enhance and shape the future of HCSS products. Get advice and ask questions of HCSS staff throughout the meeting, during free one-on-one support sessions, or at Coaches Corner. Hear Keynote presentations on major issues facing the industry, updates on HCSS products like HeavyBid and HCSS Safety, and lessons from the pandemic to help businesses thrive through their next big challenge.

This year, the entertainment portion of the UGM will be held at the HCSS campus, where attendees will enjoy some of the best activities from past UGMs, such as casino night, video games, karaoke, a live band, a mechanical bull, cornhole tournament, drinking games, a sports bar with 4k projectors, and much more in the HCSS facilities.

Technology is the name of the game going forward, and you need to keep up. Register for the UGM at: https://web.cvent.com/event/9bdc5ac6-23e9-48b9-a483-6857213b81fd/register.

About HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user’s group meetings to listen to customers, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

For More Information contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Office: 770.642.2080 x 214

Cell: 404.421.8497

Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Related Images

Image 1: HCSS Logo

HCSS Heavy Civil Business Software

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment