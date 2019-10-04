‘This looks so bad,’ says white Texas cop on horseback, leading black man on a rope

One of two white police officers who rode through the streets of Galveston, Texas, on horseback escorting a black man walking tethered to a rope is heard saying: “This is going to look really bad” in newly released police video footage of the incident.
