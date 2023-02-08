Daily Keynotes to Focus on Organizational Agility, Readiness and Transformation in the Face of Constant Change

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The industry-leading Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual event today released additional agenda details. Scheduled to take place February 28 – March 2, 2023, the event will feature daily keynotes focused on the challenges that HR and business leaders face in the current economic climate.

On day one of HR Tech Virtual, in addition to Josh Bersin’s opening keynote, will be Denise Caleb, Ed.D., President of the Human Resources Standards Institute. Presenting “The Role of DEIB in Organizational Readiness,” Dr. Caleb will explain why organizations should lean into diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs during times of uncertainty rather than stand down. Sharing lessons from her lifelong research and work experience, Dr. Caleb will express how DEIB work supports more resilient, higher-performing work cultures and discuss the role of technology in continual organizational readiness.

Kicking off day two of the event will be George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst, WorkTech, and Travis Windling, Director & Head of Talent Acquisition Strategy, Talent Intelligence & Sourcing for Manulife, will consider “Making Decisions Easier Through People Analytics.” In a spirited discussion, LaRocque and Windling will examine how data can help organizations benchmark talent indicators, inform when to upskill technical talent and remove bias when identifying potential for career growth. Shari Yocum, Partner/Principal, EY People Advisory Services Practice, will close out day two with “Mastering the Employee Experience During Corporate Changes.” Laying out a roadmap for navigating change, Yocum will offer guidance on leadership, technologies and other key integration processes that drive smooth and successful transitions to ensure the value of a deal over time.

The final day of the event will include a keynote from Thomas Otter, General Partner, Acadian Ventures, titled “The Importance of Disruptive Innovation in HR Tech.” Otter will detail the crucial role that HR tech startups play in propelling the function and provide tips on how organizations can gain a competitive advantage by partnering with early-stage providers. Delivering the closing keynote, “The Power to Transform: Building a Human-centered, Tech-Enabled Work Culture,” will be talent and transformation expert Larry McAlister. The bestselling author of The Power to Transform, McAlister will share a proven four-step talent strategy ecosystem designed to create workplaces where employees can learn, grow and care.

The HR Tech Virtual agenda also includes two spotlight sessions. The first, “2023: The Year We Realize Change is Always and Forever,” delivered by Jason Averbook, CEO of Leapgen, will explain what a portfolio of technology solutions needs to look like to optimize the design. The second, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of HRIS,” presented by Mollie Lombardi, Senior Research Analyst, and Tom Stone, Senior Research Analyst, of i4cp, will explore recent survey findings of 400 HR tech buyers and offer insight into which systems are used most often and identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Jeanne Achille, HR Tech Virtual conference chair, shared, “Reading and responding to the signals of an ever-changing business environment requires the right people, processes and HR technologies. HR professionals are grappling with the reality of now and the requirements of tomorrow. There’s no better destination than HR Tech Virtual to gain practical insights from industry leaders.”

Attendees of the complimentary virtual experience gain access to dozens of additional insightful sessions and the innovative online HR technology expo featuring interactive booths.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

