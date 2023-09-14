For all in San Diego, guacamole will not be “extra” on Sept. 16 and 17, thanks to the tax service provider and a local small business on wheels

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Saturday, National Guacamole Day, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), is rolling out a tasty reminder to San Diegans, encouraging them (and all Californians) to file their taxes by Oct. 16 – the deadline extended to taxpayers by the IRS. To do this, the tax preparation company has partnered with Taco Love, a beloved San Diego restaurant, for “H&R Guac” taco truck takeovers. The takeovers are aimed at celebrating the extra time to file while rewarding filers with free tacos and the often “extra” guacamole.

“We know taxes are not top-of-mind for most people this time of year. By celebrating this fun holiday, we are reminding Californian taxpayers of the upcoming deadline, so they can enjoy the benefits of a refund, which for many Americans is the single biggest tax event of the year,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at H&R Block. “As a tax preparation company that offers a full suite of services to individuals, families and small businesses, we’re excited to partner with Taco Love, a San Diego small business, to bring the fun to life – because who doesn’t love guac?”

Hitting the Block for Guac this Saturday and Sunday

Taco Love trucks will serve tacos in San Diego this weekend, Sept. 16 and 17, with H&R Block tax pros on-hand to offer up tax tips and advice – all for free. And, in honor of National Guacamole Day, adding guacamole will not cost extra.

People can get in on the fun at the following locations:

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Balboa Park/6 th Ave from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. PDT

Ave from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. PDT Mission Bay/Mission Blvd from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PDT

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Balboa Park/6th Ave from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. PDT

“We look forward to creating a memorable moment in San Diego to help remind all Californians of the upcoming tax deadline,” said Randy Rivera, owner, Taco Love. “While people are used to seeing us celebrate the goodness of tacos, as a small business, we understand the importance of the message H&R Block is sending. So, stop by this weekend for the tacos and guacamole you love, and get tax help – all for free!”

As one of America’s most well-known and trusted tax preparation and financial services companies, H&R Block is open to support the hundreds of thousands of California residents who have not yet filed. Whether choosing the convenience of H&R Block’s easy-to-navigate DIY system or in-person help from one of the company’s 60,000+ experienced tax pros, California filers can expect the human care and expertise for which H&R Block is known.

Recognizing the impact recent weather events have had on avocado farmers in California – who produce more than 90% of the avocados grown in the United States – H&R Block is honored to make a monetary donation to the California Avocado Society to help support this vital industry. This action underscores its Make Every Block Better platform and the company’s Purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in clients and communities everywhere.

To learn more about the California tax extension deadline, visit the H&R Block Tax Information Center, and be sure to follow on Instagram for live event updates.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

